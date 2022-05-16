SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo warned drivers about two road work projects scheduled to begin Monday morning.

According to posts published on the City’s Facebook page, drivers can expect construction on College Hills Boulevard and Bell Street to slow traffic starting on May 16, 2022. Both projects were detailed in the Street Report issued monthly by the City.

College Hills Boulevard

Utility work will begin on College Hills between Loop 306 and Avenue N. starting on Monday morning. The City says travel may be reduced to one lane along portions of the road while construction is underway.

The College Hills project aims to improve drainage along the road that is notorious for its tendency to flood during rainy weather. The project will also include upgrades to traffic signals at intersections and the addition of ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps.

The College Hills project will cost taxpayers approximately $32.6 million.

Bell Street and Rio Concho Drive

Parts of the intersection of Bell Street and Rio Concho Drive will be closed starting on Monday morning. The City says construction is expected to move westward toward South Irene Street through the week, then continue to Magdalen Street.

The Rio Concho Drive project, a full-depth reclamation of the roadway, is expected to be completed by the end of the summer and will cost taxpayers approximately $1.4 million.