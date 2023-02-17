SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two people in Tom Green County were indicted after telling investigators that they possessed and viewed graphic content of children.

Reports filed in Tom Green County show that Miles Morales and Dylan Salas were both indicted for the alleged possession of child pornography on Jan. 20, 2023.

Mugshot: Miles Morales 10-31-22 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

A mirandized interview was conducted with Morales after the Texas Department of Public Safety received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline report on Oct. 31, 2022, according to a complaint filed in Tom Green County. Miles told investigators that he had child pornography and he shared graphic content onto social media platforms. Investigators were able to locate graphic content that was shared on social media of girls between the ages of 10 and 16 after Morales gave them access to his phone and iPad. Messages through a social media platform between a 16-year-old girl and Morales were also found by investigators. The complaint shares that Morales asked and received explicit content from the girl after learning her age.

Morales was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Oct. 31, 2022, and remains incarcerated. Morales has a bond set at $220,000.

Mugshot: Dylan Salas 1-5-2023 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after they received a cyber tip regarding Snapchat user ‘thekingbeast_10′ posting a video containing child pornography on Nov. 17, 2021. According to a complaint filed in Tom Green, a grand jury subpoena that was requested later showed that the Snapchat account was logged in on an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. Further investigations revealed to the TGCSO that Salas’ number matched that of the Snapchat account and that Salas had an iPhone 12 Pro Max. A search warrant was issued for the phone.

Salas told investigators that he had viewed and saved child sexual abuse and child pornography on his phone.

In the state of Texas, the possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony. This crime is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and as much as a $10,000 fine.