SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two people that were arrested in Louisiana for a shooting that took place in one of San Angelo’s residential neighborhoods on Nov. 11, 2022, were recently indicted in Tom Green County.

Mugshot: Tramarcia George 12-29-22 cc Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to records filed in Tom Green County, both Tramarcia George and Kyenshia Hornsby were indicted on Jan. 20, 2023. George was indicted for aggravated assault of a date, family member or household member with a deadly weapon and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. Hornsby was indicted for two charges of aggravated assault of a date, family member or household member with a deadly weapon.

An affidavit states that San Angelo Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East 13 Street at 8:32 a.m. The victim, who had suffered from a gunshot wound to his face and torso area, was transported to Shannon.

Mugshot: Kyenshia Hornsby 12-29-2022 cc Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

The victim, identified as Johnny Melendez-Blandon, told officers investigating the shooting what he could recall in Spanish, the only language he is able to speak. Blandon told officers that George, who he refers to as ‘El Negro’, shot at him with a handgun twice in the bedroom at Blandon’s girlfriend’s residence. According to Blandon, Hornsby had taken the firearm from George after it jammed and attempted to reload the weapon. As this was happening Blandon told officers that he was able to escape the residence. Blandon shared that while outside the residence, Horsby had shot him in the face then both George and Hornsby attempted to place him in a vehicle.

Blandon told officers that George and Hornsby were not able to lift him and attempted to run him over the vehicle. Blandon stated that he was able to escape getting run over and went to a nearby residence for help.

Both George and Hornsby were arrested in Louisiana and transported to Tom Green County on Dec. 29, 2022. Hornsby and George still remain at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond each.