SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two individuals were arrested after a search warrant led to the recovery of more than 400 grams of illegal substances including methamphetamine, heroin and pills suspected to be fentanyl.

Mugshot Velia Valdez 4-13-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Forty-six-year-old Oscar Mendez and 36-year-old Velia Valdez were admitted into the Tom Green County Detention Center on April 13, 2023, and were charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance of more than 400 grams.

The San Angelo Police Department began their investigation in the morning hours of April 13, after a narcotics search warrant was issued for a residence on the 2900 block of Bowie Street, according to a release from the police department. This came after SAPD developed information regarding illegal narcotics that were being kept in the residence.

Mugshot Oscar Mendez 4-13-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

SAPD’s SWAT, K9 division and street crimes all executed the search warrant that lead to the seizure of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.36 pounds of heroin, 12 grams of pills that are suspected to be fentanyl and 5.7 grams of marijuana. SAPD says that $3,500 along with three firearms were also recovered in the search. One of the firearms was confirmed stolen.

SAPD says that additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.