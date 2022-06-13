SAN ANGELO, Texas — A driver crashed into the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office building in downtown San Angelo after having what police say was a medical issue while behind the wheel Monday afternoon.

According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, the driver of a white 2019 Ford F-150 veered off of West Harris Avenue and crashed into the Sheriff’s Office building at 222 West Harris Ave. shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Police say the driver was transported to Shannon Medical Center due to the medical problems which caused the crash but sustained no apparent injuries as a result of the crash. The Sheriff’s Office building sustained little to no damage.