SAN ANGELO, Texas — Early voting in the 2022 uniform election is underway across Texas. In Tom Green County, polling places opened at 7:00 a.m. and will stay open until 7:00 p.m.

Two propositions are on the ballot for the uniform election on May 7, find out more about them here:

May 7 Uniform Election Dates

April 25 – Last day to register to vote in primary runoffs

April 25 – Early voting begins for the May 7 uniform election

April 26 – Last day to apply for a ballot by mail for May 7 election

May 3 – Early voting ends for May 7 uniform election

May 7 – Uniform election

Primary runoff elections are also happening in May for candidates who didn’t receive more than 50% of the vote in their primary on March 1st.

Primary Runoff Elections

TGC Judge: Lane Carter and Todd Kolls In the final results of the Primary Election Carter received 3,878 votes (35% of all votes cast) and Kolls received 3,534 votes (32% of all votes cast.)

TGC Commissioner, Precinct 4: Shawn Nanny and Bill For d In the final results of the Primary Election Nanny received 799 votes (26% of all votes cast) and Ford received 781 votes (25% of all votes cast)

d Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Ron Perry and Stacye Speck In the final results of the Primary Election Perry received 1,162 votes (47% of all votes cast) and Speck received 1,095 votes (445 of all votes cast)



March 1 primary election winners in Tom Green County

Judge County Court-At-Law No.2: Andrew Graves/Republican

TGC Chairman: Mercedes Dela Cruz/Democrat’s

TGC Clerk: Christina Ubando/Republican

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Susan Werner/Republican

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Tom Daniel/Republican

May 24 Primary Runoff Dates



May 9 – Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 PM. If the envelope is postmarked by 7 PM at the location of the election on Election Day

May 13 – The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the primary runoff

May 16 – Early voting begins for the primary runoff

May 20 – Early voting ends for the primary runoff

May 24 – Primary Runoff Election

May 25 – Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 PM. If the envelope is postmarked by 7 PM at the location of the election on Election Day

Early Voting will be located at the Main Branch of Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building; 113 W. Beauregard Ave. 1st Floor on April 25 – 29, 8 AM – 5 PM, and May 2- 3, 7 AM – 7 PM

Polling Places

Angelo Bible Church (3506 Sherwood Way) Lobby

Belmore Baptist Church (1214 South Bell) Fellowship Hall

Calvary Baptist Church (2401 Armstrong St.) Fellowship Center

Christoval Community Center (20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935) Multi-Purpose Room

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) 506 N. Chadbourne Annex Building

Grape Creek ISD (8207 US Hwy 87 N) Gene Marsh Board Room

Keating Paint and Body (5050 N. Chadbourne) Reception Area

Paulann Baptist Church (2531 Smith Blvd.) The Chapel

1 Oak Grove Senior Apartments (4359 Oak Grove Blvd.) Multi-Purpose Room

Southgate Church of Christ (528 Country Club Road) Fellowship Hall

Southside Recreation Center 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. Multi-Purpose Room

Wall Brethren Church (7921 Loop 570) Fellowship Hall

6 MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. (1501 W. Beauregard) Jack Ray Room

Veribest Baptist Church (50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886) Fellowship Hall

Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church (301 West 18th St.) Fellowship Hall

TxDOT (4502 Knickerbocker Rd.) Bldg. E Training Room

St. Mark Presbyterian Church (2506 Johnson Ave.) Fellowship Hall

Veribest ISD additionally is voting on the “Issuance of $15,500,000 of bonds for the construction, renovation, improvement, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including necessary sites, and the purchase of new school buses; and the levying of a tax sufficient without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonda and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed or authorized in anticipation of, in relation to, or in connection with bonds: this is a Property Tax increase.”

Wall ISD additionally is voting on the Board of Trustees which include, Kevin Ripple, Chris Wilde, and Brett Schiers.