SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating and identifying a suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2004-2006 White/tan or grey Chevy Silverado with after-market Black rims, a black toolbox, crew cab and the rear passenger door opens backward.

Three suspects used this vehicle to steal a tractor and excavator from the grape creek area in Tom Green County.







Contact Sgt. M. Farmer at 325-655-8111 if you have information on the vehicle and/or any possible parties associated with the truck.