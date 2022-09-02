Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Stilton Rayquon McKelvey, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
McKelvey, along with five other men who were members of the Angelo State University football team, is charged with one count of robbery.
As of Friday morning, September 2nd, McKelvey remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $45,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *JN* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *JN* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- ROBBERY: 1
- SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 78 MPH IN A 65 MPH: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597