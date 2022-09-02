Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Stilton McKelvey Mugshot

Stilton Rayquon McKelvey, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

McKelvey, along with five other men who were members of the Angelo State University football team, is charged with one count of robbery.

As of Friday morning, September 2nd, McKelvey remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $45,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • *JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *JN* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *JN* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • ROBBERY: 1
  • SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 78 MPH IN A 65 MPH: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
VALDEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
441305
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 3:35 am
Charges:
521457 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JENSEN, CALLI
Booking #:
441304
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 3:34 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
GANDAR, GEORGE
Booking #:
441303
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 3:12 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$3396.00
TEAGUE, DUSTIN
Booking #:
441302
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 1:46 am
Charges:
13990043 *RPR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCRIBBLEN, TYE
Booking #:
441301
Booking Date:
09-02-2022 – 1:36 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
Bond:
Bond
$15500.00
GRAY, WILLIE
Booking #:
441298
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 11:50 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HICKS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
441300
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
DUFFER, CASSIDY
Booking #:
441299
Release Date:
09-02-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 78 MPH IN A 65 MPH
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
Bond:
Bond
$1132.00
LERMA, JEREMY
Booking #:
441297
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BUTLER, MARVIN
Booking #:
441296
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GALINDO, BRENDA
Booking #:
441295
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
JACKSON, KETRELL
Booking #:
441294
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WATSON, JASON
Booking #:
441293
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 4:57 pm
Charges:
23990196 *JN* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
24110003 *JN* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, SEFERINO
Booking #:
441292
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 4:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCKELVEY, STILTON
Booking #:
441291
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 12:46 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
THOMAS, JUSTICE
Booking #:
441290
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 12:24 pm
Charges:
13990043 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALDIVAR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
441289
Release Date:
09-01-2022 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 11:33 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$444.00
MILLER, CALVIN
Booking #:
441288
Booking Date:
09-01-2022 – 8:25 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
