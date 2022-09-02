Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Stilton Rayquon McKelvey, 19, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, September 1, 2022. McKelvey, along with five other men who were members of the Angelo State University football team, is charged with one count of robbery. Five ASU football players arrested for robbery As of Friday morning, September 2nd, McKelvey remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $45,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

*COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*JN* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*JN* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

ROBBERY: 1

SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 78 MPH IN A 65 MPH: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2

VALDEZ, JESUS Booking #: 441305 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 3:35 am Charges: 521457 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON Bond: Bond No Bond JENSEN, CALLI Booking #: 441304 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 3:34 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 GANDAR, GEORGE Booking #: 441303 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 3:12 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: Bond $3396.00 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 1MISC VPTA X 2 TEAGUE, DUSTIN Booking #: 441302 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 1:46 am Charges: 13990043 *RPR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond SCRIBBLEN, TYE Booking #: 441301 Booking Date: 09-02-2022 – 1:36 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond: Bond $15500.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75025890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT GRAY, WILLIE Booking #: 441298 Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 11:50 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 HICKS, JONATHAN Booking #: 441300 Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 11:35 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY Bond: Bond $1000.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY DUFFER, CASSIDY Booking #: 441299 Release Date: 09-02-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 11:30 pm Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 78 MPH IN A 65 MPH

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $1132.00 54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 78 MPH IN A 65 MPHMISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR LERMA, JEREMY Booking #: 441297 Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 11:16 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 BUTLER, MARVIN Booking #: 441296 Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 9:33 pm Charges: 54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond 54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESMISC PAROLE VIOLATION GALINDO, BRENDA Booking #: 441295 Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 7:18 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 JACKSON, KETRELL Booking #: 441294 Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 5:28 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: Bond No Bond WATSON, JASON Booking #: 441293 Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 4:57 pm Charges: 23990196 *JN* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

24110003 *JN* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 *JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 23990196 *JN* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV24110003 *JN* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE35990014 *JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G GARCIA, SEFERINO Booking #: 441292 Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 4:27 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID MCKELVEY, STILTON Booking #: 441291 Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 12:46 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY Bond: Bond No Bond THOMAS, JUSTICE Booking #: 441290 Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 12:24 pm Charges: 13990043 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond SALDIVAR, RAYMOND Booking #: 441289 Release Date: 09-01-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 11:33 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond: Bond $444.00 MILLER, CALVIN Booking #: 441288 Booking Date: 09-01-2022 – 8:25 am Charges: MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X4MISC FTA X1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

