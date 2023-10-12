SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, to 7 a.m. Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- REGISTRATION – EXPIRED: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- *MTAG* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *COMM* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- THEFT OF SERV >=$750<$2,500: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *J/N*HARASSMENT: 1
Lawrence Webb
SO Number: 107206
Booking Number: 447758
Booking Date: 10-12-2023 1:30 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $2000.00
Ruben Gonzales
SO Number: 99457
Booking Number: 447757
Booking Date: 10-11-2023 10:28 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
REGISTRATION – EXPIRED
Bond: $332.00
Daniel Stockman
SO Number: 91944
Booking Number: 447756
Booking Date: 10-11-2023 7:24 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
Brett Stephens
SO Number: 106688
Booking Number: 447755
Booking Date: 10-11-2023 7:13 pm
Charges:
*MTAG* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Kyle Brumit
SO Number: 107205
Booking Number: 447754
Booking Date: 10-11-2023 4:27 pm
Charges:
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond: No Bond
Bradley Keim
SO Number: 103898
Booking Number: 447752
Booking Date: 10-11-2023 4:01 pm
Charges:
*COMM* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
Bond: No Bond
Cruz Moreno
SO Number: 90581
Booking Number: 447753
Booking Date: 10-11-2023 3:56 pm
Charges:
*GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Brenda Galindo
SO Number: 91092
Booking Number: 447751
Booking Date: 10-11-2023 2:58 pm
Charges:
*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Joseph Moya
SO Number: 93021
Booking Number: 447750
Booking Date: 10-11-2023 11:16 am
Charges:
*COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond: No Bond
Charles Cavett
SO Number: 107204
Booking Number: 447749
Booking Date: 10-11-2023 11:08 am
Charges:
*GJI* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
Bond: No Bond
Mayela Gonzalez
SO Number: 107203
Booking Number: 447748
Booking Date: 10-11-2023 10:01 am
Charges:
FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond: $500.00
Rusty Hinson
SO Number: 90752
Booking Number: 447747
Booking Date: 10-11-2023 9:43 am
Charges:
THEFT OF SERV >=$750<$2,500
*GOB*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
*J/N*HARASSMENT
Bond: $87500.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597