SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, to 7 a.m. Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

REGISTRATION – EXPIRED: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*MTAG* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*COMM* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

THEFT OF SERV >=$750<$2,500: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*J/N*HARASSMENT: 1

Lawrence Webb SO Number: 107206 Booking Number: 447758 Booking Date: 10-12-2023 1:30 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Ruben Gonzales SO Number: 99457 Booking Number: 447757 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 10:28 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G REGISTRATION – EXPIRED Bond: $332.00 Daniel Stockman SO Number: 91944 Booking Number: 447756 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 7:24 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Brett Stephens SO Number: 106688 Booking Number: 447755 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 7:13 pm Charges: *MTAG* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Kyle Brumit SO Number: 107205 Booking Number: 447754 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 4:27 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Bradley Keim SO Number: 103898 Booking Number: 447752 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 4:01 pm Charges: *COMM* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI Bond: No Bond Cruz Moreno SO Number: 90581 Booking Number: 447753 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 3:56 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Brenda Galindo SO Number: 91092 Booking Number: 447751 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 2:58 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Joseph Moya SO Number: 93021 Booking Number: 447750 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 11:16 am Charges: *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Charles Cavett SO Number: 107204 Booking Number: 447749 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 11:08 am Charges: *GJI* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Mayela Gonzalez SO Number: 107203 Booking Number: 447748 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 10:01 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $500.00 Rusty Hinson SO Number: 90752 Booking Number: 447747 Booking Date: 10-11-2023 9:43 am Charges: THEFT OF SERV >=$750<$2,500 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K *J/N*HARASSMENT Bond: $87500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597