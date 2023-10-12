SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, to 7 a.m. Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • REGISTRATION – EXPIRED: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • *MTAG* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *COMM* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • THEFT OF SERV >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *J/N*HARASSMENT: 1
Lawrence Webb mug shot

Lawrence Webb

SO Number: 107206

Booking Number: 447758

Booking Date: 10-12-2023 1:30 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $2000.00

Ruben Gonzales mug shot

Ruben Gonzales

SO Number: 99457

Booking Number: 447757

Booking Date: 10-11-2023 10:28 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

REGISTRATION – EXPIRED

Bond: $332.00

Daniel Stockman mug shot

Daniel Stockman

SO Number: 91944

Booking Number: 447756

Booking Date: 10-11-2023 7:24 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Brett Stephens mug shot

Brett Stephens

SO Number: 106688

Booking Number: 447755

Booking Date: 10-11-2023 7:13 pm

Charges:

*MTAG* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Kyle Brumit mug shot

Kyle Brumit

SO Number: 107205

Booking Number: 447754

Booking Date: 10-11-2023 4:27 pm

Charges:

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Bond: No Bond

Bradley Keim mug shot

Bradley Keim

SO Number: 103898

Booking Number: 447752

Booking Date: 10-11-2023 4:01 pm

Charges:

*COMM* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI

Bond: No Bond

Cruz Moreno mug shot

Cruz Moreno

SO Number: 90581

Booking Number: 447753

Booking Date: 10-11-2023 3:56 pm

Charges:

*GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Brenda Galindo mug shot

Brenda Galindo

SO Number: 91092

Booking Number: 447751

Booking Date: 10-11-2023 2:58 pm

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Joseph Moya mug shot

Joseph Moya

SO Number: 93021

Booking Number: 447750

Booking Date: 10-11-2023 11:16 am

Charges:

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Bond: No Bond

Charles Cavett mug shot

Charles Cavett

SO Number: 107204

Booking Number: 447749

Booking Date: 10-11-2023 11:08 am

Charges:

*GJI* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

Bond: No Bond

Mayela Gonzalez mug shot

Mayela Gonzalez

SO Number: 107203

Booking Number: 447748

Booking Date: 10-11-2023 10:01 am

Charges:

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

Bond: $500.00

Rusty Hinson mug shot

Rusty Hinson

SO Number: 90752

Booking Number: 447747

Booking Date: 10-11-2023 9:43 am

Charges:

THEFT OF SERV >=$750<$2,500

*GOB*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

*J/N*HARASSMENT

Bond: $87500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597