Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Esperanza Medina, 44, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, May 19, 2022, and charged with criminal negligence — abandoning or endangering a child. Court records indicate Medina was indicted by a grand jury for allowing a child under the age of 15 live with a 19-year-old man who was having sex with her. San Angelo woman charged for letting girl live with a man accused of child sexual assault Medina was released on bond on May 19th.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*CPF* THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1

*FTA* THEFT CLASS A: 1

*GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

*J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

*MTR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CPF: 5

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DWLI: 1

FTA: 5

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

VPTA X 2: 1

SARABIA, ANDRE Booking #: 439568 Release Date: 05-20-2022 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 4:01 am Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $2520.00 54999999 DWLI54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPTA X 2 JENKINS, LILY Booking #: 439569 Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 3:55 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT ESQUIVEL, JULIAN Booking #: 439570 Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 3:51 am Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA Bond $802.00 MISC CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC FTA Gonzales, Joseph Booking #: 439567 Release Date: 05-20-2022 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 1:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON MOLINA, JOHN Booking #: 439566 Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 12:06 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN Booking #: 439565 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 11:43 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X 1 YNOSTROSA, MARISSA Booking #: 439564 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 11:24 pm Charges: 23160001 *CPF* THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $502.00 23160001 *CPF* THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSESMISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X 1 MIDDLETON, WILLIE Booking #: 439563 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 9:54 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, GILBERT Booking #: 439562 Release Date: 05-20-2022 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 8:36 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $5000.00 TANDOH, JACOB Booking #: 439561 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 8:28 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPFX1 Bond $500.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPONMISC CPFX1 ROBERTS, JOSEPH Booking #: 439560 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 7:46 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond NHEK, STEVEN Booking #: 439559 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 7:37 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond VALDEZ, ECTOR Booking #: 439558 Release Date: 05-19-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 6:31 pm Charges: MISC FTA X 1 Bond $550.00 FUSON, JON Booking #: 439557 Release Date: 05-19-2022 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 6:28 pm Charges: 35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond MEJIA, CARLOS Booking #: 439556 Release Date: 05-19-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 4:46 pm Charges: 48010016 *J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1264.00 48010016 *J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1 SMITH, TROY Booking #: 439555 Release Date: 05-19-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 4:10 pm Charges: 23990179 *FTA* THEFT CLASS A Bond $5000.00 LITTLE, JACKIE Booking #: 439554 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 3:49 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, DESTINEY Booking #: 439553 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 2:21 pm Charges: 48010016 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond $20000.00 PHILLIPS, RYAN Booking #: 439552 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 12:57 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond MEDINA, ESPARANZA Booking #: 439551 Release Date: 05-19-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 9:38 am Charges: 38060021 *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

