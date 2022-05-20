Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Esperanza Medina

Esperanza Medina, 44, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, May 19, 2022, and charged with criminal negligence — abandoning or endangering a child.

Court records indicate Medina was indicted by a grand jury for allowing a child under the age of 15 live with a 19-year-old man who was having sex with her.

Medina was released on bond on May 19th.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *CPF* THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1
  • *FTA* THEFT CLASS A: 1
  • *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
  • *J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • *MTR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CPF: 5
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • FTA: 5
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
  • VPTA X 2: 1
SARABIA, ANDRE
Booking #:
439568
Release Date:
05-20-2022 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 4:01 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond
$2520.00
JENKINS, LILY
Booking #:
439569
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 3:55 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
$962.00
ESQUIVEL, JULIAN
Booking #:
439570
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 3:51 am
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA
Bond
$802.00
Gonzales, Joseph
Booking #:
439567
Release Date:
05-20-2022 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 1:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
$1500.00
MOLINA, JOHN
Booking #:
439566
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 12:06 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
439565
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 11:43 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$502.00
YNOSTROSA, MARISSA
Booking #:
439564
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
23160001 *CPF* THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$502.00
MIDDLETON, WILLIE
Booking #:
439563
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 9:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, GILBERT
Booking #:
439562
Release Date:
05-20-2022 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$5000.00
TANDOH, JACOB
Booking #:
439561
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPFX1
Bond
$500.00
ROBERTS, JOSEPH
Booking #:
439560
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
NHEK, STEVEN
Booking #:
439559
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond
No Bond
VALDEZ, ECTOR
Booking #:
439558
Release Date:
05-19-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$550.00
FUSON, JON
Booking #:
439557
Release Date:
05-19-2022 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
MEJIA, CARLOS
Booking #:
439556
Release Date:
05-19-2022 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
48010016 *J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$1264.00
SMITH, TROY
Booking #:
439555
Release Date:
05-19-2022 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 4:10 pm
Charges:
23990179 *FTA* THEFT CLASS A
Bond
$5000.00
LITTLE, JACKIE
Booking #:
439554
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, DESTINEY
Booking #:
439553
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
48010016 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond
$20000.00
PHILLIPS, RYAN
Booking #:
439552
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
MEDINA, ESPARANZA
Booking #:
439551
Release Date:
05-19-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
05-19-2022 – 9:38 am
Charges:
38060021 *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
