Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Esperanza Medina, 44, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, May 19, 2022, and charged with criminal negligence — abandoning or endangering a child.
Court records indicate Medina was indicted by a grand jury for allowing a child under the age of 15 live with a 19-year-old man who was having sex with her.
Medina was released on bond on May 19th.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *CPF* THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES: 1
- *FTA* THEFT CLASS A: 1
- *GJI* ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
- *J/N*EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- *MTR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CPF: 5
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DWLI: 1
- FTA: 5
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
- VPTA X 2: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
