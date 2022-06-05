Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • FTA: 1
  • GO OFF BOND ON CRIMINAL TRESPASS 04-22-22: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
  • J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
GLORIA, JANAI
Booking #:
439805
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 3:41 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
LONGORIA, BRIANNA
Booking #:
439804
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 1:33 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
MOLYNEAUX, BRIAN
Booking #:
439803
Release Date:
06-05-2022 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 12:31 am
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
Bond
$300.00
WINN, HALEY
Booking #:
439802
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
57070019 J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
99999999 GO OFF BOND ON CRIMINAL TRESPASS 04-22-22
Bond
No Bond
OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
439801
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$502.00
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
439800
Release Date:
06-04-2022 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
PENA, MARTIN
Booking #:
439799
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
APOLINAR, CRISTIAN
Booking #:
439798
Release Date:
06-04-2022 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
ASEBEDO, MARIA
Booking #:
439797
Release Date:
06-04-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1500.00
GARCIA, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
439796
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 3:03 pm
Charges:
35990019 *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
No Bond
MORALES, WILMA
Booking #:
439795
Release Date:
06-04-2022 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 6:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
