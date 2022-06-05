Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

FTA: 1

GO OFF BOND ON CRIMINAL TRESPASS 04-22-22: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

GLORIA, JANAI Booking #: 439805 Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 3:41 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 LONGORIA, BRIANNA Booking #: 439804 Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 1:33 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MOLYNEAUX, BRIAN Booking #: 439803 Release Date: 06-05-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond $300.00 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICONMISC CONTEMPT OF COURT WINN, HALEY Booking #: 439802 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 11:35 pm Charges: 57070019 J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

99999999 GO OFF BOND ON CRIMINAL TRESPASS 04-22-22 Bond No Bond OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN Booking #: 439801 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $502.00 GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 439800 Release Date: 06-04-2022 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 10:36 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond PENA, MARTIN Booking #: 439799 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 9:16 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond APOLINAR, CRISTIAN Booking #: 439798 Release Date: 06-04-2022 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 7:08 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond ASEBEDO, MARIA Booking #: 439797 Release Date: 06-04-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 5:24 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1500.00 GARCIA, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 439796 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 3:03 pm Charges: 35990019 *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond No Bond MORALES, WILMA Booking #: 439795 Release Date: 06-04-2022 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 6:09 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597