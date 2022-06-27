Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
  • DISREGARD OFFICIAL TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100): 1
  • NO MUD FLAPS: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • THEFT PROP>=$20<$500 BY CHECK: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
  • VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
PAVLICEK, LISA
Booking #:
440149
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 3:26 am
Charges:
3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR
MUDFL NO MUD FLAPS
TC DISREGARD OFFICIAL TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
Bond:
Bond
$505.00
MORRIS, DANNY
Booking #:
440154
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 3:12 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TORSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
440152
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 2:55 am
Charges:
24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ALVARADO, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
440153
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 2:45 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
Diaz, Joshua
Booking #:
440151
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 2:17 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
RAYMOND, OLIVIA
Booking #:
440148
Release Date:
06-27-2022 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
06-27-2022 – 1:36 am
Charges:
23990033 THEFT PROP>=$20<$500 BY CHECK
Bond:
Bond
$800.00
GATLIN-BIVINS, ROBERT
Booking #:
440147
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
Bond:
Bond
$2022.00
GRIMES, MORGAN
Booking #:
440146
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 7:09 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
Castaneda, Steve
Booking #:
440145
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 5:06 pm
Charges:
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VASQUEZ, THOMAS
Booking #:
440144
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 1:39 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASTRO, INES
Booking #:
440143
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 12:34 pm
Charges:
52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PERRY, JOHN
Booking #:
440142
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 11:56 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond:
Bond
$75000.00
HUFFMAN, GAYLA
Booking #:
440141
Release Date:
06-26-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 10:56 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100)
Bond:
Bond
$1032.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597