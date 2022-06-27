Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

CPF: 1

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

DISREGARD OFFICIAL TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DWLI: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100): 1

NO MUD FLAPS: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP>=$20<$500 BY CHECK: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

PAVLICEK, LISA Booking #: 440149 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 3:26 am Charges: 3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

MUDFL NO MUD FLAPS

PAVLICEK, LISA Booking #: 440149 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 3:26 am Charges: 3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

MUDFL NO MUD FLAPS

TC DISREGARD OFFICIAL TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE Bond: Bond $505.00

MORRIS, DANNY Booking #: 440154 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 3:12 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: Bond No Bond

TORSON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 440152 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 2:55 am Charges: 24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: Bond No Bond

ALVARADO, NATHANIEL Booking #: 440153 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 2:45 am Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $500.00

Diaz, Joshua Booking #: 440151 Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 2:17 am Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $500.00

RAYMOND, OLIVIA Booking #: 440148 Release Date: 06-27-2022 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 06-27-2022 – 1:36 am Charges: 23990033 THEFT PROP>=$20<$500 BY CHECK Bond: Bond $800.00

GATLIN-BIVINS, ROBERT Booking #: 440147 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 11:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION Bond: Bond $2022.00

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DWLI

GRIMES, MORGAN Booking #: 440146 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 7:09 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $5000.00

Castaneda, Steve Booking #: 440145 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 5:06 pm Charges: 13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond

VASQUEZ, THOMAS Booking #: 440144 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 1:39 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond

CASTRO, INES Booking #: 440143 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 12:34 pm Charges: 52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: Bond No Bond

PERRY, JOHN Booking #: 440142 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 11:56 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: Bond $75000.00

HUFFMAN, GAYLA Booking #: 440141 Release Date: 06-26-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 10:56 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) Bond: Bond $1032.00

26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) Bond: Bond $1032.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75026999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100)

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

