Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ: 2
- ASSAULT BY THREAT CLASS C: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1
- BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
- CPF: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1
- DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- FTA: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G: 2
- MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER $100.00: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VPTA: 2
- WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
16029999 ASSAULT BY THREAT CLASS C
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ
38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC VPTA X3
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2
MISC VPTA X2
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597