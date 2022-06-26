Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ: 2

ASSAULT BY THREAT CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

CPF: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

FTA: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G: 2

MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER $100.00: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VPTA: 2

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

GARCIA, MARK Booking #: 440140 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 4:36 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 MARTINEZ, ANGEL Booking #: 440139 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 2:26 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C

16029999 ASSAULT BY THREAT CLASS C Bond: Bond $1024.00 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C16029999 ASSAULT BY THREAT CLASS C MARTINEZ, MEGAN Booking #: 440138 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 1:06 am Charges: 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond CASTRO, MARIO Booking #: 440137 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 12:51 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond GANN, KEVIN Booking #: 440136 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 12:40 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond SIFUENTES, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 440135 Booking Date: 06-26-2022 – 12:28 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1388.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FRANKLIN, MARCUS Booking #: 440133 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 11:04 pm Charges: 35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G

38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond 35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ JUAREZ, ERICA Booking #: 440134 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 11:02 pm Charges: 35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G

38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond 35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ HIMES, KENRIC Booking #: 440132 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 9:40 pm Charges: 53999999 THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER $100.00

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC VPTA X3 Bond: Bond $9834.00 53999999 THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER $100.0054999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC VPTA X3 DENNIS, STANTFORD Booking #: 440131 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 9:09 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond Castaneda, Steve Booking #: 440130 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 8:33 pm Charges: MISC FTA X 2 Bond: Bond $1004.00 VALDEZ, RICKY Booking #: 440129 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 8:28 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond MISC CPF X 2MISC PAROLE VIOLATION SAN JUAN, PEDRO Booking #: 440127 Release Date: 06-26-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 7:17 pm Charges: 54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond: Bond $500.00 SOSA, ELIAS Booking #: 440128 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 7:04 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond Silva, Noah Booking #: 440126 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 6:37 pm Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: Bond No Bond 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE DUNN, JASON Booking #: 440125 Release Date: 06-25-2022 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 6:19 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 ADAMS, MARQUIS Booking #: 440124 Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 4:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2

MISC VPTA X2 Bond: Bond $4796.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESMISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2MISC VPTA X2 IBARRA, RUBEN Booking #: 440123 Release Date: 06-25-2022 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 06-25-2022 – 11:21 am Charges: 36010001 *MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

