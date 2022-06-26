Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ: 2
  • ASSAULT BY THREAT CLASS C: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1
  • BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1
  • DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G: 2
  • MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER $100.00: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VPTA: 2
  • WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
GARCIA, MARK
Booking #:
440140
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 4:36 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
MARTINEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
440139
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 2:26 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
16029999 ASSAULT BY THREAT CLASS C
Bond:
Bond
$1024.00
MARTINEZ, MEGAN
Booking #:
440138
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 1:06 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASTRO, MARIO
Booking #:
440137
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 12:51 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GANN, KEVIN
Booking #:
440136
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 12:40 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SIFUENTES, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
440135
Booking Date:
06-26-2022 – 12:28 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1388.00
FRANKLIN, MARCUS
Booking #:
440133
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G
38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JUAREZ, ERICA
Booking #:
440134
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
35990004 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G
38060001 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD IMMINENT DANGER BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HIMES, KENRIC
Booking #:
440132
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
53999999 THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER $100.00
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC VPTA X3
Bond:
Bond
$9834.00
DENNIS, STANTFORD
Booking #:
440131
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Castaneda, Steve
Booking #:
440130
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$1004.00
VALDEZ, RICKY
Booking #:
440129
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SAN JUAN, PEDRO
Booking #:
440127
Release Date:
06-26-2022 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
SOSA, ELIAS
Booking #:
440128
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 7:04 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Silva, Noah
Booking #:
440126
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DUNN, JASON
Booking #:
440125
Release Date:
06-25-2022 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ADAMS, MARQUIS
Booking #:
440124
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 4:49 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2
MISC VPTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$4796.00
IBARRA, RUBEN
Booking #:
440123
Release Date:
06-25-2022 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-25-2022 – 11:21 am
Charges:
36010001 *MTR* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
