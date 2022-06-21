Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Juan Gonzalez 20, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury on three charges of Sexual Assault of a Child.
Gonzalez remains in custody in Tom Green County with a combined bond of $150,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – PARKED VEHICLE: 1
- GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 2
54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC ICE HOLD
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597