Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Juan Gonzalez 20, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury on three charges of Sexual Assault of a Child. Gonzalez remains in custody in Tom Green County with a combined bond of $150,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – PARKED VEHICLE: 1

GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

ESPARZA, YOLANDA Booking #: 440036 Release Date: 06-21-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 9:44 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond BOWMAN, WILLIE Booking #: 440035 Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 6:25 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – PARKED VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $3672.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – PARKED VEHICLE54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC VPTA X 2 ROMAN, JACOB Booking #: 440034 Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 5:29 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond BARNES, GUY Booking #: 440032 Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 4:35 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Souder, Nina Booking #: 440033 Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 4:07 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond GONZALEZ, JUAN Booking #: 440031 Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 3:40 pm Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

MISC ICE HOLD Bond No Bond 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILDMISC ICE HOLD REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 440030 Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 3:39 pm Charges: 35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS DENNIS, ASHLEY Booking #: 440029 Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 2:56 pm Charges: MISC CPFx4 Bond No Bond Smith, Calvin Booking #: 440028 Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 1:27 pm Charges: 13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond JUAREZ, DEDRA Booking #: 440027 Booking Date: 06-20-2022 – 9:44 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597