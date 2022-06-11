Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Justin Martinez

Justin Wyatt Martinez, 26, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, June 10, 2022. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a criminal substance, and resisting arrest, search, or transport.

A bond of $500 has been set for the resisting arrest charge. No bond has been set for the assault or possession charges. As of Saturday, June 11, Martinez remains in custody in Tom Green County.

Joshua Cabrera

Joshua Lynn Cabrera, 31, of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, June 10, 2022. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cabrera remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set for the aggravated assault charge.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
  • THEFT CLASS C X2: 1
  • VPTA: 1
MARTINEZ, FRANK
Booking #:
439891
Booking Date:
06-11-2022 – 12:01 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
439887
Booking Date:
06-10-2022 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
$500.00
MARTINEZ, MEGAN
Booking #:
439890
Booking Date:
06-10-2022 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST
Bond
$1500.00
SMITH, RYAN
Booking #:
439889
Booking Date:
06-10-2022 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$962.00
RIVERA-TAVERAS, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
439888
Booking Date:
06-10-2022 – 8:15 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
ROSE, JACOB
Booking #:
439886
Booking Date:
06-10-2022 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond
$500.00
GARCIA, ERVEY
Booking #:
439885
Booking Date:
06-10-2022 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
23990196 MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
23999999 THEFT CLASS C X2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$3876.00
SMITH, BROOKE
Booking #:
439884
Booking Date:
06-10-2022 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1000.00
GARZA, EMILIO
Booking #:
439883
Booking Date:
06-10-2022 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
35990020 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
48010006 *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
No Bond
GREEN, LESLIE
Booking #:
439882
Booking Date:
06-10-2022 – 3:03 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
YOUNG, THOMAS
Booking #:
439881
Booking Date:
06-10-2022 – 2:03 pm
Charges:
35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48040003 *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond
No Bond
CABRERA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
439880
Booking Date:
06-10-2022 – 10:02 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond

