Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Justin Wyatt Martinez, 26, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, June 10, 2022. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a criminal substance, and resisting arrest, search, or transport.
A bond of $500 has been set for the resisting arrest charge. No bond has been set for the assault or possession charges. As of Saturday, June 11, Martinez remains in custody in Tom Green County.
Joshua Lynn Cabrera, 31, of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, June 10, 2022. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Cabrera remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set for the aggravated assault charge.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- FTA: 1
- GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
- THEFT CLASS C X2: 1
- VPTA: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
