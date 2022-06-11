Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Justin Wyatt Martinez, 26, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, June 10, 2022. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a criminal substance, and resisting arrest, search, or transport. A bond of $500 has been set for the resisting arrest charge. No bond has been set for the assault or possession charges. As of Saturday, June 11, Martinez remains in custody in Tom Green County.

Joshua Lynn Cabrera, 31, of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, June 10, 2022. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cabrera remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set for the aggravated assault charge.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

*GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FTA: 1

GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

THEFT CLASS C X2: 1

VPTA: 1

MARTINEZ, FRANK Booking #: 439891 Booking Date: 06-11-2022 – 12:01 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 439887 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 9:38 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $500.00 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT MARTINEZ, MEGAN Booking #: 439890 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 9:36 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST Bond $1500.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST SMITH, RYAN Booking #: 439889 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 8:24 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $962.00 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75041999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION RIVERA-TAVERAS, FRANCISCO Booking #: 439888 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 8:15 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond ROSE, JACOB Booking #: 439886 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 7:41 pm Charges: 41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR Bond $500.00 GARCIA, ERVEY Booking #: 439885 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 6:29 pm Charges: 23990196 MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23999999 THEFT CLASS C X2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X3

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $3876.00 23990196 MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV23999999 THEFT CLASS C X254999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X3MISC VPTA X1 SMITH, BROOKE Booking #: 439884 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 6:17 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS GARZA, EMILIO Booking #: 439883 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 5:23 pm Charges: 35990020 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

48010006 *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond No Bond 35990020 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G48010006 *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT GREEN, LESLIE Booking #: 439882 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 3:03 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond YOUNG, THOMAS Booking #: 439881 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 2:03 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48040003 *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond No Bond 35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G48040003 *COMM* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR CABRERA, JOSHUA Booking #: 439880 Booking Date: 06-10-2022 – 10:02 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597