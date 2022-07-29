Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*GO OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*GO OFF BOND*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

GO OFF BOND* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

ROBBERY: 1

SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

VPTA X1: 1

CARDONA, BRIANNA Booking #: 440684 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 3:47 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 440683 Booking Date: 07-29-2022 – 12:17 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC VPTA X1 Bond: Bond $1172.00 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSEMISC PAROLE VIOLATIONMISC VPTA X1 VILLANUEVA, ANTHONY Booking #: 440682 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 RAMIREZ, ALEJANDRA Booking #: 440681 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 9:00 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond SUTTON, MARY Booking #: 440680 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 8:30 pm Charges: 54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTAX3 Bond: Bond $3000.60 54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTAX3 COLE, MELISSA Booking #: 440679 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 8:15 pm Charges: 13990043 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond CAMPOS, ANTHONY Booking #: 440678 Release Date: 07-28-2022 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 8:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 ARNOLD, LE-SHUNN Booking #: 440677 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 7:42 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST Bond: Bond $1000.00 STEVENS, DANNY Booking #: 440676 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 6:31 pm Charges: 23990193 GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

48990009 GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPFX2

MISC FTAX1 Bond: Bond $2502.00 23990193 GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50035620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO48990009 GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CPFX2MISC FTAX1 DIXON, JAMES Booking #: 440675 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 6:31 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 CRUZ, MARTIN Booking #: 440674 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 4:59 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $1500.00 KING, LARRY Booking #: 440673 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 3:44 pm Charges: 13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: Bond No Bond PARKER, TIMOTHY Booking #: 440672 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 2:54 pm Charges: 29030012 COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000 Bond: Bond No Bond VALENCIA, JAZMINE Booking #: 440671 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 2:30 pm Charges: 23990196 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond DE LA TORRE, JEREMIAH Booking #: 440670 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 1:53 pm Charges: 37990007 *MTR* PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR Bond: Bond No Bond SIX, JERI Booking #: 440669 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 1:40 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: Bond No Bond CONLEY, STEPHEN Booking #: 440668 Release Date: 07-28-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 12:29 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3

MISC FTA Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X3MISC FTA SANTANA, MARGARET Booking #: 440667 Release Date: 07-28-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 12:19 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond JOHNSON, ELVIS Booking #: 440666 Release Date: 07-28-2022 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 12:13 pm Charges: 13990076 *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: Bond No Bond GLORIA, DANIEL Booking #: 440665 Release Date: 07-28-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 10:34 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: Bond No Bond 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR LOHMAN, NATHANIEL Booking #: 440664 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 7:33 am Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY Bond: Bond No Bond GAMBOA, CARLOS Booking #: 440663 Booking Date: 07-28-2022 – 7:23 am Charges: MISC CPF X 6 Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597