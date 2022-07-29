Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- GO OFF BOND* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- ROBBERY: 1
- SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- VPTA X1: 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X1
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX3
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
48990009 GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPFX2
MISC FTAX1
MISC FTA
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597