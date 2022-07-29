Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
  • GO OFF BOND* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • ROBBERY: 1
  • SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • VPTA X1: 1
CARDONA, BRIANNA
Booking #:
440684
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 3:47 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
440683
Booking Date:
07-29-2022 – 12:17 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$1172.00
VILLANUEVA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
440682
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, ALEJANDRA
Booking #:
440681
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SUTTON, MARY
Booking #:
440680
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
54999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX3
Bond:
Bond
$3000.60
COLE, MELISSA
Booking #:
440679
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 8:15 pm
Charges:
13990043 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CAMPOS, ANTHONY
Booking #:
440678
Release Date:
07-28-2022 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 8:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ARNOLD, LE-SHUNN
Booking #:
440677
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
STEVENS, DANNY
Booking #:
440676
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
23990193 GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
48990009 GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPFX2
MISC FTAX1
Bond:
Bond
$2502.00
DIXON, JAMES
Booking #:
440675
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 6:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
CRUZ, MARTIN
Booking #:
440674
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 4:59 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
KING, LARRY
Booking #:
440673
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PARKER, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
440672
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
29030012 COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VALENCIA, JAZMINE
Booking #:
440671
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 2:30 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DE LA TORRE, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
440670
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 1:53 pm
Charges:
37990007 *MTR* PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL MATR
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SIX, JERI
Booking #:
440669
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 1:40 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CONLEY, STEPHEN
Booking #:
440668
Release Date:
07-28-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 12:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
SANTANA, MARGARET
Booking #:
440667
Release Date:
07-28-2022 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 12:19 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JOHNSON, ELVIS
Booking #:
440666
Release Date:
07-28-2022 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
13990076 *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GLORIA, DANIEL
Booking #:
440665
Release Date:
07-28-2022 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 10:34 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 *GOB* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOHMAN, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
440664
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 7:33 am
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GAMBOA, CARLOS
Booking #:
440663
Booking Date:
07-28-2022 – 7:23 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597