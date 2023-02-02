Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • MISC CPF X 4
  • MISC FTA X 1
  • MISC CPF X 1
  • MISC CPF X 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION – EXPIRED
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE)  POSS MARIJ <2OZ
  • (GO OFF BOND)  POSS CS PG 1 <1G
  • (GO OFF BOND)  POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
  • (GO OFF BOND)  POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
  • (GO OFF BOND)  DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR)  MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • MISC FTAX1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
      
      Monica Sims mug shot       
            

Monica Sims

            

SO Number: 53458

            

Booking Number: 443506

            

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 3:34 am

                         

Charges:

                         

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1

            

Bond: $1502.00

      
      
      Jessica Ramirez mug shot       
            

Jessica Ramirez

            

SO Number: 106115

            

Booking Number: 443505

            

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 2:31 am

                         

Charges:

                         

MISC CPF X 1

            

Bond: No Bond

      
      
      Christy Jackson mug shot       
            

Christy Jackson

            

SO Number: 60790

            

Booking Number: 443504

            

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 12:26 am

                         

Charges:

                         

MISC CPF X 2

            

Bond: No Bond

      
      
      Timmothy Caston mug shot       
            

Timmothy Caston

            

SO Number: 106091

            

Booking Number: 443503

            

Booking Date: 02-02-2023 12:03 am

                         

Charges:

                         

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

            

Bond: $500.00

      
      
      Devin Bowman mug shot       
            

Devin Bowman

            

SO Number: 66648

            

Booking Number: 443502

            

Booking Date: 02-01-2023 9:43 pm

                         

Charges:

                         

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

EVADING ARREST DETENTION

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION – EXPIRED

            

Bond: $1406.00

      
      
      Bannon Roe mug shot       
            

Bannon Roe

            

SO Number: 77924

            

Booking Number: 443501

            

Booking Date: 02-01-2023 9:13 pm

                         

Charges:

                         

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

            

Bond: No Bond

      
      
      William Roberts mug shot       
            

William Roberts

            

SO Number: 33838

            

Booking Number: 443500

            

Booking Date: 02-01-2023 7:08 pm

                         

Charges:

                         

*FTA* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

            

Bond: No Bond

      
      
      Sally Stewart mug shot       
            

Sally Stewart

            

SO Number: 22855

            

Booking Number: 443499

            

Booking Date: 02-01-2023 7:01 pm

                         

Charges:

                         

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTAX1

            

Bond: $2426.00

      
      
      Seth Amos mug shot       
            

Seth Amos

            

SO Number: 106114

            

Booking Number: 443498

            

Booking Date: 02-01-2023 5:46 pm

                         

Charges:

                         

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

            

Bond: $500.00

      

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system. Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Contact information Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Phone: (325) 659-6597