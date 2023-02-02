Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Monica Sims SO Number: 53458 Booking Number: 443506 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 3:34 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X 4 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1502.00 Jessica Ramirez SO Number: 106115 Booking Number: 443505 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 2:31 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Christy Jackson SO Number: 60790 Booking Number: 443504 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 12:26 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: No Bond Timmothy Caston SO Number: 106091 Booking Number: 443503 Booking Date: 02-02-2023 12:03 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Devin Bowman SO Number: 66648 Booking Number: 443502 Booking Date: 02-01-2023 9:43 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G EVADING ARREST DETENTION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REGISTRATION – EXPIRED Bond: $1406.00 Bannon Roe SO Number: 77924 Booking Number: 443501 Booking Date: 02-01-2023 9:13 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond William Roberts SO Number: 33838 Booking Number: 443500 Booking Date: 02-01-2023 7:08 pm Charges: *FTA* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Sally Stewart SO Number: 22855 Booking Number: 443499 Booking Date: 02-01-2023 7:01 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTAX1 Bond: $2426.00 Seth Amos SO Number: 106114 Booking Number: 443498 Booking Date: 02-01-2023 5:46 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $500.00

