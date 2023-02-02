Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- MISC CPF X 4
- MISC FTA X 1
- MISC CPF X 1
- MISC CPF X 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION – EXPIRED
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
- (GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- MISC FTAX1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Monica Sims
SO Number: 53458
Booking Number: 443506
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 3:34 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
Bond: $1502.00
Jessica Ramirez
SO Number: 106115
Booking Number: 443505
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 2:31 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond: No Bond
Christy Jackson
SO Number: 60790
Booking Number: 443504
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 12:26 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond: No Bond
Timmothy Caston
SO Number: 106091
Booking Number: 443503
Booking Date: 02-02-2023 12:03 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Devin Bowman
SO Number: 66648
Booking Number: 443502
Booking Date: 02-01-2023 9:43 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
EVADING ARREST DETENTION
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION – EXPIRED
Bond: $1406.00
Bannon Roe
SO Number: 77924
Booking Number: 443501
Booking Date: 02-01-2023 9:13 pm
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
William Roberts
SO Number: 33838
Booking Number: 443500
Booking Date: 02-01-2023 7:08 pm
Charges:
*FTA* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Sally Stewart
SO Number: 22855
Booking Number: 443499
Booking Date: 02-01-2023 7:01 pm
Charges:
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTAX1
Bond: $2426.00
Seth Amos
SO Number: 106114
Booking Number: 443498
Booking Date: 02-01-2023 5:46 pm
Charges:
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond: $500.00
