SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, December 1, to 7 a.m. Monday, December 4, 2023, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 6

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

*MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MO*INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE: 1

*MO* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT FAM/HOUSEHOLD: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

*COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

*COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

*COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*COMM*INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

Joe Govea SO Number: 81306 Booking Number: 448559 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 3:41 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Montie Fisher SO Number: 36399 Booking Number: 448558 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 3:19 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Nikolas Moreno SO Number: 106762 Booking Number: 448557 Booking Date: 12-04-2023 12:26 am Charges: FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Christopher Salinas SO Number: 107409 Booking Number: 448556 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 8:06 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Zachary Bell SO Number: 88251 Booking Number: 448554 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 1:22 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE MISC VPTA Bond: $2168.60 Stefan Atkins SO Number: 105051 Booking Number: 448553 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 12:58 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Alberto Abrego SO Number: 104625 Booking Number: 448552 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 4:29 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Timothy Gonzales-hernandez SO Number: 101273 Booking Number: 448551 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 4:15 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $3000.00 Jacob Spradley SO Number: 91771 Booking Number: 448550 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 4:13 am Charges: *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *MO*INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE *MO* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Melissa Keeton SO Number: 107408 Booking Number: 448549 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 2:57 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Shannon Castaneda SO Number: 93657 Booking Number: 448548 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 1:14 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Bethani Trevino-espinosa SO Number: 94805 Booking Number: 448547 Booking Date: 12-03-2023 12:51 am Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $50000.00 Corey Lawson SO Number: 79668 Booking Number: 448546 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 10:39 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Gloria Barrera SO Number: 29701 Booking Number: 448545 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 10:25 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT FAM/HOUSEHOLD Bond: $3000.00 Eliseo Banuelos SO Number: 106275 Booking Number: 448544 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 9:58 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Johnathan Briseno SO Number: 87204 Booking Number: 448543 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 9:37 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: $20264.00 Maria Wagoner SO Number: 107407 Booking Number: 448542 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 8:40 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Djuannae Franklin SO Number: 74096 Booking Number: 448541 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 8:17 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Daniel Diaz SO Number: 81496 Booking Number: 448540 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 8:11 pm Charges: UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT Bond: $3500.00 Paige Wesley SO Number: 99402 Booking Number: 448539 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 6:46 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jonathan Allen SO Number: 38174 Booking Number: 448538 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 3:09 pm Charges: *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Reynaldo Hernandez SO Number: 33888 Booking Number: 448537 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 2:47 pm Charges: *COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY Bond: No Bond Brandon Soto SO Number: 88592 Booking Number: 448536 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 8:09 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Jeremy Ussery SO Number: 107404 Booking Number: 448533 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 4:10 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Leonicio Ortiz SO Number: 107403 Booking Number: 448532 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 3:03 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Skyler Walter SO Number: 90847 Booking Number: 448530 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 2:33 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $25662.00 Rogelio Ramirez SO Number: 59400 Booking Number: 448529 Booking Date: 12-02-2023 12:30 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $25000.00 Johnathan Briseno SO Number: 87204 Booking Number: 448527 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 11:11 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1566.00 Kasie Emin SO Number: 106344 Booking Number: 448525 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 9:54 pm Charges: *MO* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Filiberto Corrales SO Number: 104902 Booking Number: 448524 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 9:25 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Aleigha Lewis SO Number: 103591 Booking Number: 448522 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 7:04 pm Charges: *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *COMM* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: No Bond Guadalupe Jaso SO Number: 102626 Booking Number: 448521 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 5:18 pm Charges: *COMM*INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES Bond: No Bond Cynthia Medina SO Number: 39687 Booking Number: 448520 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 5:18 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Robert Rodriguez SO Number: 68868 Booking Number: 448519 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 5:18 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Cody Parker SO Number: 74756 Booking Number: 448517 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 3:03 pm Charges: *COMM*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL Bond: No Bond Rosaria Cantu SO Number: 107401 Booking Number: 448516 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 2:49 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: $10000.00 Maria Asebedo SO Number: 70219 Booking Number: 448515 Booking Date: 12-01-2023 10:56 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond: $30500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597