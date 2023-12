SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 14, to 7 a.m. Friday, December 15, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 2

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

SB NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER: 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT): 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

MISC CPF X 8: 1

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC CPF X10: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

Mario Martinez SO Number: 92422 Booking Number: 448712 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 6:22 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Isaiah Flores SO Number: 107453 Booking Number: 448711 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 6:20 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER SB NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) Bond: $1100.60 Crystal Beck SO Number: 105247 Booking Number: 448710 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 4:16 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Shane Waller SO Number: 104268 Booking Number: 448709 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 3:59 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Michael Cortez SO Number: 107452 Booking Number: 448708 Booking Date: 12-15-2023 12:48 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Sonya Boden-whiteside SO Number: 104254 Booking Number: 448707 Booking Date: 12-14-2023 10:03 pm Charges: *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G *J/N*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MISC CPF X 8 MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $502.00 Jonathon Lopez SO Number: 99973 Booking Number: 448706 Booking Date: 12-14-2023 5:32 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Samantha Ramirez SO Number: 89718 Booking Number: 448705 Booking Date: 12-14-2023 5:24 pm Charges: MISC CPF X10 Bond: No Bond Thomas Boland SO Number: 107451 Booking Number: 448704 Booking Date: 12-14-2023 4:20 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Mario Rodgers SO Number: 106661 Booking Number: 448703 Booking Date: 12-14-2023 3:53 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $20000.00 Gregory Wilson SO Number: 99549 Booking Number: 448702 Booking Date: 12-14-2023 12:27 pm Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Marci Whitfield SO Number: 55820 Booking Number: 448701 Booking Date: 12-14-2023 11:52 am Charges: HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION Bond: $500.00 Justin Sparks SO Number: 54252 Booking Number: 448700 Booking Date: 12-14-2023 11:43 am Charges: HARASSMENT MISC CPF X6 Bond: No Bond Anthony Cummings SO Number: 91427 Booking Number: 448699 Booking Date: 12-14-2023 11:16 am Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *CPF* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jonathan Hicks SO Number: 76221 Booking Number: 448698 Booking Date: 12-14-2023 9:29 am Charges: *VOP* OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY PASSAGEWAY *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

