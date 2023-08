SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, August 28, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF X 1: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2: 1

MISC VPTA X 2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

MISC CPFX7: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MISC CPF X 5: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC CPF: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVERS LICENSE- EXPIRED: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

REGISTRATION- EXPIRED: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

Darlene Schultz SO Number: 101014 Booking Number: 446994 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 3:35 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE CPF X 1 Bond: $512.00 Tyquan Pleasant SO Number: 106999 Booking Number: 446993 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 2:39 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Bernard Balderaz SO Number: 92969 Booking Number: 446992 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 1:29 am Charges: DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB Bond: $500.00 Ariana Ruiz SO Number: 79945 Booking Number: 446991 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 1:13 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Gil Favila SO Number: 95054 Booking Number: 446990 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 12:16 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Rene Perez-sanchez SO Number: 106998 Booking Number: 446989 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 11:33 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Samuel Lopez SO Number: 20420 Booking Number: 446988 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 11:02 pm Charges: MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X 2 MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2308.20 Redgy Hall SO Number: 78002 Booking Number: 446987 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 9:24 pm Charges: *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION MISC CPFX7 Bond: No Bond Ubil Samaniego SO Number: 75208 Booking Number: 446986 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 8:05 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Lizzette San augustin SO Number: 106997 Booking Number: 446985 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 7:39 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Patrick Mcdougle SO Number: 106519 Booking Number: 446984 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 7:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond: No Bond Ruben Gonzales SO Number: 99457 Booking Number: 446983 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 5:44 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Von-dean Guiterrez SO Number: 61515 Booking Number: 446982 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 5:08 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Anita Gedney SO Number: 84817 Booking Number: 446981 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 4:52 pm Charges: MISC CPF Bond: No Bond John Andrade SO Number: 93045 Booking Number: 446980 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 4:27 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Mark Vestal SO Number: 47518 Booking Number: 446979 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 4:16 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Gary Breeding SO Number: 104757 Booking Number: 446978 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 4:13 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Keeshaun Husband SO Number: 106996 Booking Number: 446977 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 2:34 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Jaime Bryant SO Number: 106995 Booking Number: 446976 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 12:30 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DRIVERS LICENSE- EXPIRED NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REGISTRATION- EXPIRED MISC CPF X5 Bond: $1220.00 Raymond Hogan SO Number: 106994 Booking Number: 446975 Booking Date: 08-28-2023 7:23 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

