From 7 a.m. on Friday, August 18, to 7 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

MISC CPFX1: 2

MISC CPF X1: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC CPF X3: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

CPF X 1: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*J/N* THEFT OF SERV >=$750<$2,500: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

INS *CPF* NO LIABILITY INSURANCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1

MISC FTAX2: 1

MISC VPTAX1: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ARSON INTEND DAMAGE HABITAT/PLACE OF WORSHIP: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1

*MTAG* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFF/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Joshua Cortez SO Number: 106955 Booking Number: 446822 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 4:28 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Thomas Gustavus SO Number: 106954 Booking Number: 446821 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 3:36 am Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: No Bond Djuannae Franklin SO Number: 74096 Booking Number: 446820 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 1:06 am Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Brianna Cardona SO Number: 93233 Booking Number: 446819 Booking Date: 08-21-2023 12:37 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC CPF X1 Bond: $1000.00 Elizabeth Lopez SO Number: 106952 Booking Number: 446817 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 10:01 pm Charges: CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Terrance Balderaz SO Number: 72348 Booking Number: 446816 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 8:58 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT *J/N* THEFT OF SERV >=$750<$2,500 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $24500.00 Michelle Mues SO Number: 68167 Booking Number: 446815 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 8:42 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE MISC CPFX1 MISC FTAX1 Bond: $15482.00 Cory Witt SO Number: 106951 Booking Number: 446814 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 8:39 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond William Rees SO Number: 91477 Booking Number: 446813 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 2:35 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Shawn Moolhuysen SO Number: 100695 Booking Number: 446812 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 10:56 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Luke Ramos SO Number: 101430 Booking Number: 446811 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 5:02 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $5000.00 Julia Sosa SO Number: 102732 Booking Number: 446810 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 4:45 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $5000.00 Salome Sentena SO Number: 26793 Booking Number: 446809 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 4:36 am Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: No Bond Mark Neeley SO Number: 97525 Booking Number: 446808 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 2:03 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $2000.00 Damion Mccowan SO Number: 106950 Booking Number: 446807 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 1:41 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC CPF X1 Bond: $550.00 Jordan Page SO Number: 106949 Booking Number: 446806 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 1:22 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $962.00 Nevaeh Carrasco SO Number: 104088 Booking Number: 446805 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 12:29 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Desiree Juarez SO Number: 89687 Booking Number: 446804 Booking Date: 08-20-2023 12:22 am Charges: INS *CPF* NO LIABILITY INSURANCE Bond: No Bond Andrew Herpeche SO Number: 102450 Booking Number: 446803 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 11:43 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $3000.00 Carlton Davis SO Number: 97214 Booking Number: 446802 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 11:00 pm Charges: DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS MISC FTAX2 MISC VPTAX1 Bond: $2561.00 Carlos Gonzales SO Number: 40735 Booking Number: 446801 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 10:41 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Jonathon Lopez SO Number: 99973 Booking Number: 446800 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 6:49 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC CPF X2 Bond: $8481.90 Roberto Rios-aviles SO Number: 96134 Booking Number: 446799 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 6:22 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: $5000.00 Sonny Carrillo SO Number: 45660 Booking Number: 446798 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 3:58 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Jack Hudgins SO Number: 101495 Booking Number: 446797 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 3:15 pm Charges: *FTA*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: $50000.00 Nicole Bilbo SO Number: 58605 Booking Number: 446795 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 9:59 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Daniel Stockman SO Number: 91944 Booking Number: 446794 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 6:40 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Alejos Muniz SO Number: 75740 Booking Number: 446793 Booking Date: 08-19-2023 5:32 am Charges: *MTR* ARSON INTEND DAMAGE HABITAT/PLACE OF WORSHIP RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $7500.00 Jessica Reyna SO Number: 70574 Booking Number: 446785 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 10:18 pm Charges: FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – STOP SIGN MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Jason Howle SO Number: 101103 Booking Number: 446784 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 10:07 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Brady Brazeal SO Number: 75432 Booking Number: 446783 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 10:04 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $5926.00 Victor Samaniego SO Number: 19190 Booking Number: 446781 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 8:56 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES TRASH ON PROPERTY Bond: $1674.00 Miguel Arana SO Number: 101964 Booking Number: 446779 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 8:30 pm Charges: *MTAG* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: $15000.00 Christopher Ray SO Number: 104386 Booking Number: 446780 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 8:28 pm Charges: *GOB* FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP *RPR* FALSE STMNT TO PO/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL/CORR OFF *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Susan Boatright SO Number: 100551 Booking Number: 446778 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 8:26 pm Charges: *VOP* FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFF/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL Bond: No Bond Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 446775 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 7:11 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 446767 Booking Date: 08-18-2023 2:04 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

