SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — On Tuesday, Aug. 8 the Tom Green County Commissioners proposed a new budget and historically low property tax rate for the coming fiscal year.

County Judge Lane Carter says next year’s budget will include about $4 million more in revenue and an eight-percent pay increase for Tom Green County employees. Commissioners are saying that the new proposed tax rate is the lowest it has been in Tom Green County in over 150 years.

“What we adopted this year or proposed to adopt coming up in September that we voted on today for the proposal is a tax rate historically lower than what we have seen since the mid-1800s,” explained Judge Carter. “It is a rate of .4729 per hundred dollar valuation.”

A public hearing for this proposal is scheduled for Sept. 1. County commissioners will vote on the proposed tax rate and budget on Sept. 5.