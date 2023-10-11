SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The theft of pellet rifles and other items led to the arrest of an individual with an active county warrant on Oct. 7 on the southwest side of San Angelo.

Mugshot Brady Brazeal 10-7-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Brady Brazeal, 35, was taken into custody for active county warrants for his arrest, failure to identify and burglary of a habitation.

According to a social media post by the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched after being notified that an individual with multiple possible weapons was seen in the 3600 Blk of Sunset Drive at 7:18 p.m. Saturday evening.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found an individual with what appeared to be multiple firearms and ordered him to drop them to the ground. After complying with officers, the individual was detained, however, he gave falsely identifying information to law enforcement.

SAPD shared that the individual was identified as Brazeal.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that the firearms were actually pellet rifles that had been stolen from an open garage on the 5300 Blk of Green Valley Trail. Several other possessions were also taken from the garage.

Brazeal was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Oct. 7 and has a bond set at $33,000.