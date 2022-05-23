SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Chicken Farm Art Center, an artist’s community and local attraction that has operated in San Angelo for more than 50 years, is for sale.

According to Steve Eustice and Company, Realtors, the Chicken Farm Art Center is priced at $1.2 million. The listing published on the realtor’s website says the owners plan to retire.

The Chicken Farm Art Center was founded by ceramicist Roger Allen after he purchased an old checken farm on Martin Luther King Boulevard and West 26th Street in 1971. Since then the artist’s community has become home to artist’s studios, apartments, bed and breakfast rentals, and the Silo House Restautant.

Before his death in 2019, Allen sold half of the property to his friends, Jerry and Susan Warnell. Allen’s widow, Pam Bladine, owns the other half of the property, including the Star Keeper Gallery, a pottery studio and retail store.