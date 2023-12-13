SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to identify two trucks that were involved in multiple thefts in the Quail Valley area that occurred in October and December.

Multiple individuals are suspected to be involved in four thefts which included trailers, mid-sized utility tractors, terrain vehicles and motorcycles, the sheriff’s office shared in a press release. The estimated dates and locations of these thefts are as follows:

Theft One October 13, 2023 2700 Blk of Red Creek Road A Mahindra tractor was stolen, and an attempt to steal an ATV was made but failed.

Theft Two October 31, 2023 2300 Blk of O’Byran Lane Yanmar Utility Tractor and Suzuki KingQuad

Theft Three December 7, 2023 1200 Blk of Red Creek Road John Deere Skid Steer

Theft Four December 2023 6200 Blk of Green Oakes Drive Mahindra tractor, flatbed utility trailer – trailed recovered in Quail Valley



The sheriff’s office shared pictures of a white Chevrolet truck and a dark-colored truck with a dovetail trailer, which is believed to be a Dodge, that was at the scene of the thefts.

A newer model, white Chevrolet pickup truck thought to be involved in four thefts in the Quail Valley area.

Dark-colored pickup truck thought to be involved in four thefts in the Quail Valley area.

Citizens are urged to secure their property and be on the lookout for any vehicles that match the description. Those with any information that would assist in the investigation and help return the equipment to its rightful owners are encouraged to contact Sgt. Michael Farmer or Lt. William Fiveash at the (325) 655-8111.