SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A San Angelo man was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography on Dec. 19 after a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip led to an investigation by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Mugshot: Floyd Tumey was arrested on 12-19-23 by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Floyd Tumey, 33 was arrested and booked on five counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a press release from the TGCSO, the Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on Dec. 19 in the 2500 Blk of Bowie St., where they located Tumey. Local law enforcement reported Tumey was in possession of more than 80 videos and images of “young children engaging in sexual conduct”.

Tumey was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center on Dec. 19 on five counts of possession of child pornography, which is a third-degree felony.