SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and Home Depot partnered up on Monday, Jan. 15 to help keep an elderly citizen warm during the arctic blast.

According to a press release from the TGCSO, Home Depot received a call from an elderly who stated that her heaters were not working and her skin was starting to hurt. The store contacted the sheriff’s office which dispatched deputies to conduct a welfare check.

After meeting with the woman, the sheriff’s office and Home Depot management coordinated a plan to set up space heaters and other supplies for the woman.

Deputies picked up the supplies donated by Home Depot and went back to the woman’s residence. TGCSO shared deputies installed heaters and made minor repairs to ensure the woman was safe and warm.

The TGCSO thanks Home Depot for assisting San Angelo citizens in need and letting the sheriff’s office know the situation.

“This is yet another example of why our West Texas community spirit is such an amazing thing to witness,” the release reads. “Take care of each other and be safe.”