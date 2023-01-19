SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you received a phone call saying you missed jury duty or have other felony warrants out for your arrest? It may have been a scam.

According to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, many reports of citizens receiving phone calls like these have been made. During these calls, the caller will identify himself as Lieutenant Smith and will try to receive a payment that will satisfy the terms of the “warrant” issued.

The TGCSO warns that this is a scam and not the sheriff’s office.

Those that have gotten a call similar to this the sheriff’s office encourages citizens to hang up or contact the TGCSO at (325) 655-8111.