SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office three people were arrested and accused of possessing child pornography during investigations in the month of October.

Mugshot: Max Kieffer courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

The local law enforcement office says that Isaac Mojica, 22, William Hoak, 20, and Max Kieffer, 21, have been charged with possession of child pornography.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, multiple investigations regarding crimes against children were conducted with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. During the investigations, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office says that these three individuals were identified and probable that warranted their arrest had developed.