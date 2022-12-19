Portrait of Officer Howard Miller is courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A long-time San Angelo Police Department officer and recent correctional officer died on December 18, 2022.

According to a social media post made by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Correctional Officer Howard W. Miller died after suffering a sudden medical event in his home on Sunday.

Miller had been a San Angelo Police Department officer and began his employment as a Tom Green County corrections officer on May 25, 2021.

The Tom Green County Detention Facility shared on Facebook that Miller had an infectious smile, an incredible work ethic and endless impractical jokes. They add that he will be sorely missed and ask everyone to keep Miller’s family in their thoughts and prayers.