SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a search warrant found child pornography in his possession on Tuesday, Nov. 29.



According to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Martin Jr., 35, was arrested after a search warrant found visual materials of a minor engaging in sexual activity at a residence on E. 29th Street.

Mugshot: Martin Clifton 11-29-2022 CC Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement said Martin was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas and has a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.

