SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During the February 14, 2023, County Commissioners’ meeting they discussed what to do about constantly overflowing dumpsters at county parks.

Upon evaluation, the dumpsters were determined to have been overflowing because of an increase in household trash being placed in and around them.

A representative with the Texas Disposal System said that given a 30-day notice, TGC could cancel trash service to locations in the parks while still keeping the road and bridge areas active.

Commissioner Rick Bacon said, “This is, I think, been a perennial problem, we’re gonna try it and see.”

The motion carried unopposed.