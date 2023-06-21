SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tom Green County Chief Appraiser Tyler Johnson spoke as a guest speaker at San Angelo’s Pachyderm Club luncheon on June 21.

Johnson spoke to members of the club about the property appraisal values in the county to market value. He says the appraisal district has been hearing more cases this year than any other, with more than 12,000 this year.

“Our charge at the district is to appraise the market value. We do that with the best available data that’s given to us or that we have at the district to accomplish that task,” Johnson said. ” We want to make sure with events like this we can inform the public as best as possible on how to appeal their property and on how to learn about their value and go from there.”

He also said today the major increase in property values is the school district funding tie-in and transition to using the state’s value numbers.