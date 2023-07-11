SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A 22-year-old was indicated by a grand jury after allegedly firing two gunshots at a vehicle in Dec. 2022.

Mugshot: Santana Garcia courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Santana Garcia was indicted in Tom Green County on June 14 for deadly conduct with a firearm.

Records filed in Tom Green County show that multiple calls of service came to dispatch that apartment residents near the 300 block of N. Main St. had heard two gunshots in the area on Dec. 11, 2022. San Angelo Police Department officers were dispatched for criminal mischief.

Upon arrival at the complex, officers spoke with the victim who shared that they were with their friends last night when Garcia started calling repeatedly. The affidavit reports that Garcia began yelling at the victim through the phone stating that he knew where the victim was staying and where their car was.

When the victim returned to the apartment complex they were staying with a friend, they found that their vehicle had been shot. Records state that the rear window of the vehicle had been shot along with a second shot that hit the driverside rear door. The second bullet ricocheted off the top of the door and struck the side of the apartment complex.

At around 1:49 a.m., Garcia was involved in a single-vehicle rollover in his black 200 Ford F-150 on Houston Harte. The affidavit shares that this wreck happened approximately 10 minutes after dispatch received calls for shots being fired on N. Main Street.

Officers that responded to the wreck recovered a stolen firearm from the Ford.

Video footage from Shannon Medical Center showed a black Ford truck pull into the apartment complex at 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 11 and then leave at a high rate of speed 30 seconds later.

Records further state that Garcia sent Snap Chats to the victim that said, “Sure I’ll plead guilty,” and “I’m willing to face my consequences for my actions, I’m sorry.”