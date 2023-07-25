A close up picture of the steps that lead to the main entrance of the Tom Green County Courthouse. Photography by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A jury trial for one of the three people allegedly involved in the injury and death of a two-month child in 2020 that tested positive for heroin began in the Tom Green County Courthouse on Monday.

The State of Texas versus Cristin Bradley began in the 51st District Court on July 24.

Mugshot: Cristine Bradley Nov. 7, 2020. Courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to records filed in the county, San Angelo Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2200 blk of Webster Ave. for an unconscious child at 1:19 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2020. Upon arrival, responding officers found two-month-old Brixlee Marie Lee unresponsive. A previous press release from SAPD shares that responding officers had transported Lee to Shannon Medical Center due to her declining state and the location of the ambulance that was responding. During transportation, an officer administered CPR.

Lee was in cardio-respiratory failure, according to an attending physician, and had the medical intervention not occurred when it did, she would have died. Medical staff told officers that the infant had injection sites on her hand, arm and head. Lee tested positive for heroin.

Lee was transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth on Nov. 7. She remained on life support until physicians pronounced her death on Nov. 10, 2020.

In the preliminary investigation, responding officers located various medical supplies within the residence on Webster Avenue including a stethoscope, tweezers and a blood pressure cup. Dustin Smock, Cristin Bradley’s boyfriend, shared with investigators that he and Bradley had laid Lee down to go to sleep and went to the bathroom to brush their teeth. When he went into the main room the infant was unconscious and not breathing. That is when Smock shared he called 911, according to filed reports.

During a non-custodial interview, officers learned from Smock that Destiney Harbour, Bradley’s daughter, had given birth to Lee at the residence Webster Avenue in late Aug. and had not received professional medical care since that time. Smock shared that he and Bradley had assisted in the birth and he suspected Harbour had previous controlled substance abuse issues involving heroin.

Bradley told officers, during a non-custodial interview, that she had cut the umbilical cord and tied it with a shoelace.

Reports show that both Smock and Bradley state they assured the care of the infant. Smock told investigators that he gave Lee medicine like Tylenol, Motrin, and a type of gas medication and allowed Harbour to give birth and stay at the residence. He also kept written schedules of feeding and when medication was administered. Records report Bradley shared with detectives that Lee suffered from colic and she had been adding corn syrup to Lee’s formula.

Through the execution of a search warrant, police located drug paraphernalia as well as a small quantity of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and pills.

Lee’s mother, Harbour, Lee’s maternal grandmother, Bradley, and Bradley’s boyfriend, Smock, have been charged with injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury or mental injury. This is a first-degree felony in the state of Texas and is punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Harbour and Smock’s additional pre-trial are set for Aug. 22 in the 51st District Court.