SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The State of Texas vs. Cristin Bradley trial entered its fifth day on July 28 in the 51st District Court in the Tom Green County Courthouse.

Friday morning, state prosecutors called two doctors that cared for Bradley’s children when they were born at the hospital.

Jurors learned from both Dr. Douglas Schultz and Dr. Jean Woodman that heroin and marijuana use were involved in three of Bradley’s previous pregnancies.

Dr. Schultz, who has been a practicing pediatrician for 43 years in San Angelo, was asked by Prosectur Allison Palmer about the condition of one of Bradley’s babies that was born in 2009. Dr. Schultz informed the court that within the first 48 hours of birth, the baby was suffering from withdrawals and had neonatal abstinence syndrome. This occurs when a baby is born with withdrawals due to exposure to drugs in utero.

Upon testing, medical staff found, “The baby had been exposed to methadone throughout the pregnancy,” he said. Dr. Schultz told the court that Child Protective Services had been informed.

Bradley also had a history of heroin use before the pregnancy, according to Dr. Schultz.

Later in the morning and into the afternoon, Dr. Woodward told the jury about the second baby that Bradley had that also had neonatal abstinence syndrome. Their symptoms were described to the court as high-pitched crying, tremors, sweating, fever and the loss of stool. During this time doctors used morphine sulfate and phenobarbital to help with withdrawal symptoms.

According to Dr. Woodman, the baby was discharged approximately 44 days and CPS was informed.

The third baby talked about during the trial, on July 28, was one born to Destiney Harbour when she was 19 years old. In 2018, Harbour’s first child was born in the hospital at 36 weeks. Dr. Woodman explained that Harbour had a history of heroin and drug use prior to the pregnancy.

Harbour’s baby’s stool had tested positive for opioids and was placed in the NICU within the first 48 hours for irritability. The baby had mild jaundice, was not eating, or sleeping, and had tremors. Throughout the baby’s care under Dr. Woodman, several attempts were made to remove the baby from phenobarbital, however, withdrawal symptoms continued. Dr. Woodman told the jury during cross-examination that the baby was discharged after approximately 45 days of care to CPS.

Witness testimonies continued in the courthouse Friday afternoon.