SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — From July 24 through Aug. 3, jurors heard testimony from witnesses, medical staff, and the police department about the death of 2-month-old Brixlee Lee during the State of Texas v. Cristin Bradley trial in the 51st District Court.

Silent tension hung heavy in the room just moments before Judge Carmen Dusek read the jury’s verdict aloud, shocking members of the gallery with their findings.

The jury of 9 women and five men found Cristin Chanelle Bradley not guilty of the initial charge of intentionally, unknowingly causing serious, bodily injury by omission to a child in the evening of Thursday, Aug. 3. The jury found Bradley guilty of a lesser charge of recklessly caused serious bodily injury to a child by omission, a second-degree felony.

The investigation into Bradley began when officers arrived at a residence on Webster Avenue for a call regarding an unconscious child on Nov. 7, 2020. Responding officers located two-month-old Brixlee Lee, and transported her to Shannon Medical Center their unit while administering CPR.

Brixlee Lee was transported to Cook Children’s Hospital where she remained on life support until physicians pronounced her death on Nov. 10, 2020.

Concho Valley Homepage coverage began on July 25 as state prosecutors called medical staff, first responders and crime scene investigators to testify.

Nurse Practioner Savannah Schwartz gave insight as to what happened at Shannon after Brixlee Lee’s arrival. According to Schwartz, the baby was unconscious and the staff had a hard time placing an IV catheter because of ‘blown veins or ‘track marks’ from puncture wounds on the temple, between the fourth and fifth fingers on the right hand, and the wrist. An IV was successfully placed in Brixlee Lee’s foot.

When the state asked if she had seen an infant with puncture wounds similar to Brixlee Lee, Schwartz stated she had but “never this many.”

Pediatrician Jennigale Webb, who is a doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO), told prosecutors that she began caring for Brixlee Lee 90 minutes after she was admitted to Shannon. She described Brixlee Lee as critically ill, non-responsive and needing multiple pieces of medical equipment to stay alive.

DO Webb also told the jury that a urinalysis was done on Brixlee Lee. The results showed positive for opioids.

When doing her initial interview with Brixlee Lee’s family to find more information about her medical history, Bradley told DO Webb that Brixlee Lee was born at home and had not received any medical help.

“That child had not been seen by a medical provider,” DO Webb told the jurors.

Jurors were given a glimpse into the house through body camera footage from San Angelo Police Officer Bruce Stewart and pictures taken by SAPF Crime Scene Investigator Ashley Lowe. Prosecutors described it as being “cluttered” by various household items. During a search warrant that was executed on Nov. 7, multiple items were located in the home including:

Syringes

Rice Milk

Goat Milk

Pedialyte

Needles

Gloves

Blood Pressure Cup

Gauze

A baby onesie

A brown powder substance

A white crystal substance

Various drug paraphernalia

On the third day of the trial, State Prosecutor Allison Palmer called Romeo Solano, executive director of the Quest Diagnostics clinical laboratory responsible for testing urine samples taken from 2-month-old victim Brixlee Lee, and Carla Worley, landlord of the property at which the incident took place, to the witness stand to testify.

Solano told the jury that one sample taken from the home revealed that Brixlee Lee had morphine and codeine, which are two opium-based pain relief medications, in her system. Another sample taken from Brixlee Lee while at the hospital showed that she had methamphetamine and fentanyl in her body prior to her death.

Worley gave an eyewitness account of her interactions with defendant Cristin Bradley and with Bradley’s boyfriend, Dustin Smock, in the years leading. Bradley and Smock had moved into the residence in October of 2018. To begin, no complaints were made against them, however, neighboring tenants would begin to complain that Bradley and Smock were receiving visitors at “all hours” of the day and night.

Worley attempted to hold multiple inspections of the property in 2020. During the first inspection, Smock told Worley that an individual that Bradley had been in contact with had contracted COVID-19. In Sept., a second attempt was made by Worley after Bradley and Smock started to fall behind on their rent payments. Following the event on Nov. 7, 2020, Worley issued an eviction notice.

Jurors found out Lee’s cause of death on the fourth day of the State of Texas versus Cristin Bradley trial. The autopsy was performed on November 11, 2020, after Brixlee Lee passed away at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth the day before.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Tasha Greenberg did not perform that autopsy but took the stand in place of Dr. Sarah Roe after reviewing previous reports and the deposition.

When asked what the cause of death was, Dr. Greenberg told the court it was complex with multiple factors. These factors included pneumonia, sepsis, underlying congenital syphilis, exposure to opioids, staph infection, and a urinary tract infection. According to Dr. Greenberg, these factors ultimately caused Brixlee Lee’s body to shut down.

On the morning of the fifth day, July 28, jurors learned from both Dr. Douglas Schultz and Dr. Jean Woodman that heroin and marijuana use were involved in three of Bradley’s previous pregnancies.

The first baby of Bradley’s that was mentioned was born in 2004. Dr. Schultz informed the court that within the first 48 hours of birth, the baby was suffering from withdrawals and had neonatal abstinence syndrome. This occurs when a baby is born with withdrawals due to exposure to drugs in utero. Upon testing, medical staff found, “The baby had been exposed to methadone throughout the pregnancy,” he said. Dr. Schultz told the court that Child Protective Services had been informed.

Later in the morning and into the afternoon, Dr. Woodward told the jury about the second baby that Bradley had that also had neonatal abstinence syndrome in 2009. Their symptoms were described to the court as high-pitched crying, tremors, sweating, fever and the loss of stool. During this time doctors used morphine sulfate and phenobarbital to help with withdrawal symptoms. According to Dr. Woodman, the baby was discharged approximately 44 days and CPS was informed.

The third baby talked about during the trial, on July 28, was one born to Destiney Harbour when she was 19 years old. In 2018, Harbour’s first child was born in the hospital at 36 weeks. Dr. Woodman explained that Harbour had a history of heroin and drug use prior to the pregnancy. The baby’s first stool tested positive for opioids and was placed in the NICU for not eating, sleeping, and having tremors. Dr. Woodman told the jury during cross-examination that the baby was discharged after approximately 45 days of care to CPS.

Jurors in the 51st District Court listened to previous reports on Bradley’s family from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Service and Child Protective Services, the defense’s opening statement and information from a forensic toxicologist on the sixth day of State of Texas vs. Cristin Bradley.

State Prosecutor called TXDFPS and CPS Regional Director Assistant Jenna Hooks to the stand to give the jury insight into the department’s previous encounters with Bradley and her family. Hooks told the court Bradley had voluntarily placed the baby born in 2004 with a relative while she received various services TXDFPS offers such as counseling and rehabilitation.

“It was not very successful,” Hooks said when Palmer asked how Bradley did throughout the services. Ultimately, the baby did not return to Bradley’s care and was adopted by a relative.

In 2009, Hooks said, Bradley’s third baby was born and tested positive for morphine. Bradley was offered services from TXDFPS for a second time, however, after a year the third baby was taken into custody. Hooks told the jury during cross-examination that a relative had custody of the third baby. When asked if Bradley has the ability to visit the child, Hooks said that she can and that she does not have to consult CPS before doing so.

It was revealed to the court that Destiney Harbour, Bradley’s first child was taken from the home in 2010.

The last child that Hooks talked about during the trial was the firstborn on Harbour. She shared that the baby had tested positive for meth after it was born in 2018.

During Defense Attorney Thomas Jackon’s opening statement, on July 31, Jackson explained to the jury that he was worried they would ‘shut off’ after hearing details on the case and that it was not that horrid of a situation.

“I regret what happened to that baby,” he said.

Jackson said that he was simply trying to figure out what exactly happened, much like those on the jury. He further questioned why someone that was attempting to get Brixlee Lee help was on trial. The defense finished by stating that Brixlee Lee did not die from drugs and that the case will lay to bed here.

Following the opening statement, the defense attorney called forensic toxicologist Dwanye Fuller to the stand. Fuller explained to the jury that multiple items such as codeine, morphine, morphine 3 glucuronide, morphine 6 glucuronide and opiates were found in urine and blood tests from Shannon Medical Center and Cook Children’s Hospital.

Morphine 3 and 6 glucuronides are precurses of substances such as heroin or morphine, Fuller explained. “I can tell you there is no heroin in this baby,” he said.

Pieces of what occurred that morning and during the investigation started falling into place as the state called Detective Bobby Elrod to the witness stand. Jurors watched a video recording of Bradley’s initial questions.

In the interview with Detective Elrod and Detective Anderson, Bradley gave details about Brixlee Lee’s birth. She claimed that did not have time to go to the hospital. Instead, she delivered the baby herself, cut the umbilical cord with scissors, and tied it off with a shoelace.

Detective Elrod asked about the track marks on Lee’s body. Bradley claimed she had not been aware of them. She also stated that she did not administer medicine to Lee, despite Detective Elrod mentioning that Smock had claimed she and Harbour had. Instead, Bradley claimed that Smock administered most of the medicine, which she said included Tylenol, Benadryl, Motrin, and cough syrup.

Detective Elrod said several bags of a ‘powered substance’ were seized from a drawer. This was found to be methamphetamine. Three vials from syringes in the same drawer were found to contain heroin. Inside a cat backpack, a syringe was found to contain heroin, and a bag of crystal residue was found to contain methamphetamine.

Discussion of the initial investigation continued into the seventh day of the trial. Defense Attorney Thomas Jackson asked Detective Elrod about the condition of the small house on Webster Avenue when he first arrived on Nov. 7, 2020.

“The house is a small house, you know, stuff was everywhere,” Detective Elrod with SAPD said.

The courtroom then heard the amount of time that detectives were looking at before Brixlee Lee was taken to the hospital. After having a conversation with a doctor at Shannon, Detective Elrod looked into those who had been caring for the baby seven days prior to the event. These people were determined to be Bradley, Dustin Smock and Destiney Harbour.

The defense questioned why Brixlee Lee’s father, Nathan Lee, and Betty Bradley were not also charged if they had taken care of Brixlee Lee. Detective Elrod told the court that there was not enough evidence to put Betty Bradley at the residence. Nathan Lee had told detectives during an interview that he had not seen Brixlee Lee since the middle of September. Defense Attorney Jackson told the jury and Detective Elrod that Nathan Lee had told those in the household to change Brixlee Lee’s formula a week prior.

State Prosecutor Allison Palmer called SAPD crime scene supervisor Robin Hooper to testify following Detective Elrod. According to an affidavit filed in Tom Green County, Smock shared that they had written schedules for feeding and medication administration.

Hooper informed the jury that Bradley’s fingerprints were found on a flower print notebook that was found inside the home. Smock’s and Harbour’s fingerprints were found on a purple notebook from the home as well.

That afternoon the text and search history on a phone that was recovered during a search warrant was told to the court.

The phone, which is thought to be Bradley’s, had messages that detailed a falling out between Bradley and Nathan Lee, Brixlee Lee’s father, according to Sgt. Jeremy Cannady of SAPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

The search history found of the device between Aug. 28, 20202 and Nov. 2020 was also shared with the jury. They included search queries concerning neonatal abstinence syndrome, symptoms and treatment for several STDs, and alternative methods for counteracting dehydration, among other topics.

At the recommendation of Jackson, Bradley did not take the stand. Both the Defense and the State rest on Aug. 2.

On the morning of Aug. 3, closing statements began. The state said they felt that Bradley failed to seek necessary and timely medical care for the two-month-old Brixlee Lee. They further reminded the jury that Bradley had delivered Brixlee Lee, kept Brixlee Lee in the house until found unresponsive and her own fingerprints were found on medical logs in the house.

The state shared that Bradley felt like she was in charge of the home, bringing up messages preventing Nathan Lee from entering the house the week before Brixlee Lee’s death.

Defense Attorney Jackson claimed he felt he failed the jury and Bradley by being too caught up in elements of the case and losing focus on proof that she loved the baby. The defense shared he felt the charge was inflammatory, and witness testimony was full of mistakes providing an unclear narrative that was out of control.

He finished by stating it was impossible to connect the bodily injury to the sepsis and congenital syphilis mentioned as a cause of death in the autopsy report to Bradley.

The State of Texas v. Cristin Bradley trial is scheduled to reconvene this week as it enters the punishment phase.

