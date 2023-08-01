A close up picture of the steps that lead to the main entrance of the Tom Green County Courthouse. Photography by Ashtin Wade

SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — In the 51st District Court of the Tom Green County Courthouse, jurors heard from three people within the San Angelo Police Department as the State of Texas versus Cristin Bradley trial continues, on Aug. 1.

Both state prosecutors and defense attorneys continued the discussion on the initial investigation with Detective Bobby Elrod Tuesday morning.

Defense Attorney Thomas Jackson asked Detective Elrod about the condition of the small house on Webster Avenue when he first arrived on Nov. 7, 2020.

“The house is a small house, you know, stuff was everywhere,” Detective Elrod with SAPD said.

Defense Attorney Jackson further asked why the police had entered the residence if they did not have a search warrant after Brixlee Lee was taken to the hospital. “At the time, I wasn’t looking at a criminal offense,” explained Detective Elrod. The detective further told the jury he was looking for any clues that would help medical staff like how the two-month-old was laying.

The courtroom then heard the amount of time that detectives were looking at before Brixlee Lee was taken to the hospital. After having a conversation with a doctor at Shannon, Detective Elrod looked into those who had been caring for the baby seven days prior to the event. These people were determined to be Bradley, Dustin Smock and Destiney Harbour.

The defense questioned why Brixlee Lee’s father, Nathan Lee, and Betty Bradley were not also charged if they had taken care of Brixlee Lee. Detective Elrod told the court that there was not enough evidence to put Betty Bradley at the residence. Nathan Lee had told detectives during an interview that he had not seen Brixlee Lee since the middle of September.

Defense Attorney Jackson told the jury and Detective Elrod that Nathan Lee had told those in the household to change Brixlee Lee’s formula a week prior.

“Where is the line,” the defense asked when it came to those that were charged.

“When I have evidence,” Detective Elrod said.

State Prosecutor Allison Palmer called SAPD crime scene supervisor Robin Hooper to testify following Detective Elrod.

According to an affidavit filed in Tom Green County, Smock shared that they had written schedules for feeding and medication administration.

Hooper informed the jury that Bradley’s fingerprints were found on a flower print notebook that was found inside the home. Smock’s and Harbour’s fingerprints were found on a purple notebook from the home as well.

Sgt. Jeremy Cannady was recalled to the stand by state prosecutors to talk about a cell phone that had been recovered during the arrest of Bradley. Throughout the investigation, multiple attempts were made to unlock the phone, however, a passcode prevented law enforcement from doing so.

In order to receive the data off the phone, Sgt. Cannady gave the device to Jarod Browne, who works with the Texas Rangers. Browne converted the data into a report that was given to the police department.

Sgt. Cannady explained to jurors that a Facebook account, credit card, Google searches for infant care and various messages found on the phone led investigators to believe that the device was Bradley’s.

In previous testimony, Browne shared that the report was between 10,000 and 16,000 pages. However, Sgt. Cannady told the jury that he had looked at the entirety of the over 50,000-page report. When asked by the defense, Sgt. Cannady said he estimated that there were around 90 pages of the cellphone report in the courtroom.

Defense Attorney Jackson objected to the record being admitted into evidence because Sgt. Cannady was not a certified analyst and the full report was not presented to the court.

State prosecutors recalled Browne’s testimony where he said people do not have to be certified to read a cellphone analysis.

