SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The jury of 9 women and five men heard closing statements and began deliberation, Thursday, for the State of Texas versus Cristin Bradley trial that has been taking place in the 51st District Court of the Tom Green County Courthouse.

During closing statements, the state shared that they felt the defendant, Cristin Bradley, had failed to seek necessary and timely medical care for two-month-old Brixlee Lee on Nov. 7, 2020. The jury was reminded that Bradley had delivered Lee and kept her in the house until she was found unresponsive.

The state also argued that Bradley’s own fingerprints were found on medical logs that were kept inside the house. Syringes, a blood pressure cup, and other various medical items were found in the “messy” house.



Messages from a cell phone between Bradley and her daughter, Destiney Harbour were mentioned during closing statements. Bradley told Harbour to lock the doors in order to prevent Brixlee Lee’s father, Nathan Lee, from coming into the house. According to the state, this showed that Bradley felt she was in charge of the house.

Defense Arguments

Defense Attorney Thomas Jackson explained that he felt he had failed the jury and Bradley by being too caught up in the elements of the case and losing focus on proof that she loved Brixlee Lee.

Jackson told the jury the charge was inflammatory and witness testimony was full of mistakes, providing an unclear narrative that was out of control.

“If it’s capital murder, then kill her, ” said Jackson, “but it’s not.”

In closing, he argued that it was impossible to connect the bodily injury to the sepsis and congenital syphilis mentioned as a cause of death in the autopsy report to Bradley. He said the phone records extracted from Bradley’s phone were “cherry-picked”. Jackson did not feel as though Detective Jeremy Cannady did enough with the 57, 987 page phone extraction report.

He also reminded the jury of the ‘needless needle’ containing only Brixlee Lee’s, Harbour’s and Dustin Smocks’ DNA.

Jackson pointed out that if she did not love the child, she would not have subjected herself to the possibility of a lifetime of punishment by trying to get help.

Bringing back the medical log notebook with Bradley’s fingerprints on it, he mentioned that had “H” which was listed in the notebook had been shorthand for Heroin, the amount given to Brixlee (3cc, 3cc and 8 cc) should have caused her to overdose instantly.



“She loved this child,” said Jackson.

State Rebuttal

During the state’s rebuttal, they claimed Bradley knew the baby had neonatal abstinence symptoms, which is deadly and therefore was guilty from day one of Brixlee Lee’s birth.

Based on medication logs brought up previously, State Prosecutor Allison Palmer said Bradley knew that the two-month-old was in agony and Bradley still did nothing. She even cited a message between Bradley and Nathan Lee which read, “You know she’s hurting like hell.”

Palmer said, “She controlled that baby’s life and she controlled that baby’s death.” She further reiterated that Brixlee Lee died because she never got treatments for her curable illness, according to medical professionals. It was the medical conditions that were allowed to progress over time that ultimately killed Brixlee.

The cause of death on the autopsy report was listed as sepsis and congenital syphilis. Palmer said Bradley was aware Brixlee Lee’s had these conditions based on previous Google searches of the topics before her death. Additionally, records show a Google search of brittle bone disease. Palmer told the jury she must have done this because Brixlee Lee was displaying so much pain she thought her condition was severe enough to be such a painful disease..

Most notable, however, was that they treated Brixlee Lee’s symptoms with “three CCs of H”. It is inferred “H” is Herion based on a following Google search looking up the ingredients of Herion from the extraction of Bradley’s phone. It was also noted in the medical log that Brixlee may be allergic to “H” or her formula.

Palmer stated it was evident they knew how sick she was based on all the medical equipment, a cut-up onesie, and the medical log.

“They were doing their best to avoid being found out,” said Palmer. “This death was preventable.”

The Charge

The charge is a document presented to the jury to aid in their deliberation of the final verdict. The charge was listed as ‘Injury to a child’.

Bradley has been indicted for allegedly Intentionally and Knowingly Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Child by omission.

The jury was also presented with lesser charges but it was noted they would have to all agree to a verdict of not guilty of the greater charge in order to follow with a lesser charge.

The lesser charges include, Recklessly Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Child by Omission, Intentionally and Knowingly Causing Bodily Injury to a Child, Recklessly Causing Bodily Injury to a Child and Not Guilty of any charges.

The Jury began deliberations at lunch and will continue until a verdict is reached, Bradley has plead not guilty.

