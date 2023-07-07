SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Commissioners have started their annual county budget hearings for county departments. On Friday, July 7, the commissioners hear some key points from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the key points discussed during the hearing were mental health deputies, courthouse security and salaries. Sheriff Nick Hanna says with the proposed salary increases the department would be able to hire and retain more employees.

“We need to compensate our employees to accommodate not only inflation, but we are competing against contiguous counties in salary and also lifestyle salary,” he said. “We are lagging behind but we are optimistic that we can get our folks compensated fairly.”