SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Be On The Look Out for two subjects wanted for sex offender’s duty to register.

In the state of Texas, individuals who are convicted of sex crimes are required to register as a sex offender.

BOLO for Kyle Doty and Jarrod Williams issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 7, 2022.

Both Kyle Doty and Jarrod Wiliams, whose last known addresses were both in Carlsbad, have been highlighted in a BOLO from the sheriff’s office.

Doty is described to be a five-foot-two white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 165 pounds. Williams is described as a white male standing at six-foot-one and weighing around 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office asks for any information that is known on the whereabouts of Doty and Williams. Anyone with information that could lead to Doty and Williams is asked to contact the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 655-8111.