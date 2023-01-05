SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up 2022 by arresting three for crimes against children.

Mugshot: Elvis Smith 12-27-2022 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children helped sheriff deputies conduct several investigations. These investigations were in regard to the possession of child pornography.

TGCSO says three individuals were arrested and accused of possessing child pornography after probable cause gave reason to warrant their arrest.

Juelz Arnstead, 19-year-old, was arrested on December 27, 2022

Elvis Smith, 40-year-old, was arrested on December 27, 2022

James Needham, 28-year-old, was arrested on December 31, 2022

Mugshot: James Needham courtesy Kimble County Sheriff’s Office

In the state of Texas, possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony that is punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

TGCSO adds that in 2022 the department made 21 arrests for sex crimes against children and six charges were filed for violations regarding the Sex Offenders’ Duty to Register.

