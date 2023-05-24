SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) – Drivers are being asked by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office to avoid the southbound lanes of Highway 87 at the intersection of FM 2105 due to a wreck.
Southbound lanes have been slowed to one lane. According to Concho Valley Homeapge staff, both the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.