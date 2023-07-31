SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The sixth day of the State of Texas vs. Cristin Bradley trial began Monday morning, July 31, in the Tom Green County Courthouse.

Jurors in the 51st District Court listened to previous reports on Bradley’s family from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Service and Child Protective Services, the defense’s opening statement and information from a forensic toxicologist on the sixth day of State of Texas vs. Cristin Bradley.

State Prosecutor called TXDFPS and CPS Regional Director Assistant Jenna Hooks to the stand to give the jury insight into the department’s previous encounters with Bradley and her family.

Hooks shared that in the first investigation in 2004, Bradley’s second child had tested positive for heroin, cocaine and opioids after birth. Bradley had voluntarily placed the baby with a relative while she received various services TXDFPS offers such as counseling and rehabilitation.

“It was not very successful,” Hooks said when Palmer asked how Bradley did throughout the services. Ultimately, the second baby did not return to Bradley’s care and was adopted by a relative.

In 2009, Hooks said, Bradley’s third baby was born and tested positive for morphine. Bradley was offered services from TXDFPS for a second time, however, after a year the third baby was taken into custody. Hooks told the jury during cross-examination that a relative had custody of the third baby. When asked if Bradley has the ability to visit the child, Hooks said that she can and that she does not have to consult CPS before doing so.

It was revealed to the court that Destiney Harbour, Bradley’s first child was taken from the home in 2010.

The last child that Hooks talked about during the trial was the firstborn on Harbour. She shared that the baby had tested positive for meth after it was born in 2018.

“We tried to offer her services and work closely with her,” Hooks said. She further explained that “The goal is to determine if the child is safe or unsafe.” Harbour’s firstborn was adopted by a family.

Defense Attorney Thomas Jackson gave his opening statement to jurors on Monday, July 31, although the state has not rested. Judge Carmen Dusek told the jury that this is due to scheduling conflicts and praised the defense and state for finding a solution.

During his opening statement, Jackson explained to the jury that he was worried they would ‘shut off’ after hearing details on the case and that it was not that horrid of a situation.

“I regret what happened to that baby,” he said.

Jackson said that he was simply trying to figure out what exactly happened, much like those on the jury. He finished by stating that Brixlee Lee did not die from drugs and that the case will lay to bed here.

Following the opening statement, the defense attorney called forensic toxicologist Dwanye Fuller to the stand. Fuller explained to the jury that multiple items such as codeine, morphine, morphine 3 glucuronide, morphine 6 glucuronide and opiates were found in urine and blood tests from Shannon Medical Center and Cook Children’s Hospital.

Morphine 3 and 6 glucuronides are precurses of substances such as heroin or morphine, Fuller explained. “I can tell you there is no heroin in this baby,” he said.

The court will reconvene at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.