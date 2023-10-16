SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One individual faces multiple felony charges after a vehicle almost collided with a police unit Saturday and fled from law enforcement on the southeast side of San Angelo.

Samuel Sutton, 40, was taken into custody and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center following the pursuit on Oct. 14.

Mugshot: Samuel Sutton Oct. 14, 2023. Courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, a Dodge Ram truck almost hit a police unit near the intersection of State Street and Paint Rock Road around 8:59 p.m. on Oct. 14. After officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, SAPD continued following the truck in pursuit for nearly 10-minutes.

SAPD shares that an officer was able to get in front of the pursuit and deployed “Stop Sticks” successfully. This resulted in the driver’s front left tire deflating.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Preusser and Emerick Street.

Sutton was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, parole violation warrant, possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Sutton currently has a bond set at $46,000.