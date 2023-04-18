SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking information regarding a white Honda Accord driven by a female that led officers on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

According to a release from SAPD, several calls were made to dispatch in reference to a reckless driver on the east side of San Angelo. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Riverside and Bell, where they located the suspect in a white Honda Accord on Richard Street.

The police department says that officers attempted to stop the female driver, however, she continue onto the west side of San Angelo. SAPD says the chase was called off on Sherwood Way due to the driver’s high rate of speed, reckless driving and lack of concern for public safety.

Multiple agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety and Game Wardens helped the police department with the pursuit.

SAPD is asking those with any information regarding the chase to contact the desk duty officer at (325) 481-2696 or the non-emergency dispatch number at (325) 657-4315. Those that call are asked to refer to Case #2023-0004724 when giving information.