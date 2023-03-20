SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department took to social media to warn San Angelo citizens of a recent scam phone call that appears to come from the police non-emergency dispatch number.

According to SAPD, there have been multiple reports of a scam caller acting as a supervisor at the police department. These calls, which appear to come from the non-emergency dispatch number at (325) 657-4315, tell victims that they are issuing a warrant for their arrest and are needed in court to sign documents.

SAPD says that the police department will not contact people for personal information or money.

Those that have questions regarding a potential scam are encouraged to contact the desk duty officer at the police department at (325) 481-2696 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the non-emergency dispatch at (325) 657-4315 after hours.