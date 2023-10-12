SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department released, Thursday, the identity of the body that was found on the north side of San Angelo on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

SAPD shared in a press release that the person was identified as 43-year-old Magdaleno Medina.

SAPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact dispatch at 325-657-4315 and reference Case#2023-0012908