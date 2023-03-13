SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One person was charged will unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after the San Angelo Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday, Mach 13.

Dustin Duffy, 35, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, public intoxication and evading arrest or detention along with multiple warrants.

Mugshot: Dustin Duffy 3-13-2023 courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation began around 6 a.m. when SAPD officers were dispatched to N. Koenighheim at Jacks Convenience Store for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to a release from SAPD, officers on the scene located a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle driving on Pulliam Street. The car was abandoned at 1728 Pulliam St, near Dun Bar East Motel and Restaurant before the suspect fled on foot into the complex.

SAPD says that Duffy was located near Dun Bar East with the victim’s cell phone on him. Throughout SAPD’s investigation, it was learned that Duffy was possibly involved in other burglaries that took place over the weekend.

Additional charges may be forthcoming. SPAD says that the outcome of this investigation is ongoing.

Duffy is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center under a bond of $4,132.