SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo police officer was arrested and charged with theft on Oct. 4 after allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart.

According to a release from the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 5501 Sherwood Way for a shoplifter. Officers on the scene were able to identify the suspect, Jayson Zapata, in the parking lot.

Mugshot: Jayson Zapata courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.

SAPD says that Zapata was arrested and transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center.

The release from SAPD says that Zapata is currently employed as a police officer for the department. Zapata has been with SAPD since 2007.

The local law enforcement says that Zapata will be on administrative leave while SAPD Internal Affairs Division conducts an investigation. SAPD said that Zapata was off duty when the incident occurred.